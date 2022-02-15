Who is Deep Sidhu? Punjabi actor who hit headlines during farmers’ protest

The actor-turned-farm activist was in the news last year for his involvement in the Republic Day tractor rally in the national capital on January 26 which had turned violent, leaving many injured.

Deep Sidhu, a Punjabi actor who became infamous as the prime suspect in last year’s Republic Day violence during the farmers’ protest, died in a road accident on Tuesday, police said. His vehicle rammed into a stationary truck trailer.

Deep Sidhu was travelling from Delhi to Bhatinda. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

A popular Punjab actor, Deep Sidhu had a huge fan following. The actor-turned-farm activist was in the news last year for his involvement in the Republic Day tractor rally in the national capital on January 26 which had turned violent, leaving many injured. Coincidentally he died near the place KMP from where he led the young farmers to Red Fort.

He was on bail from court. He always defended his action on Red Fort.

He participated in the farmers' agitation and led a separate group of his followers. The farmer organisations maintained a distance from him after the Red Fort incident. It was alleged Deep Sidhu played in the hands of BJP to sabotage farmer agitation.

He got bail in April, but was arrested again just after he was released. He was released on bail a second time in late April, with a court in Delhi making it clear he has to appear for questioning whenever the police called him. Sidhu was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence at Red Fort.

A former lawyer, Sidhu has long quoted Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale voicing the need for a stronger federal structure to give more rights to states.

