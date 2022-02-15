  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Deep Sidhu? Punjabi actor who hit headlines during farmers’ protest

    The actor-turned-farm activist was in the news last year for his involvement in the Republic Day tractor rally in the national capital on January 26 which had turned violent, leaving many injured.

    Who is Deep Sidhu? Punjabi actor who hit headlines during farmers protest-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ludhiana, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Deep Sidhu, a Punjabi actor who became infamous as the prime suspect in last year’s Republic Day violence during the farmers’ protest, died in a road accident on Tuesday, police said. His vehicle rammed into a stationary truck trailer.

    Deep Sidhu was travelling from Delhi to Bhatinda. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

    Also read: Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

    A popular Punjab actor, Deep Sidhu had a huge fan following. The actor-turned-farm activist was in the news last year for his involvement in the Republic Day tractor rally in the national capital on January 26 which had turned violent, leaving many injured. Coincidentally he died near the place KMP from where he led the young farmers to Red Fort.

    He was on bail from court. He always defended his action on Red Fort.

    Also read: Red Fort violence: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu granted bail

    He participated in the farmers' agitation and led a separate group of his followers. The farmer organisations maintained a distance from him after the Red Fort incident. It was alleged Deep Sidhu played in the hands of BJP to sabotage farmer agitation.

    He got bail in April, but was arrested again just after he was released. He was released on bail a second time in late April, with a court in Delhi making it clear he has to appear for questioning whenever the police called him. Sidhu was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence at Red Fort.

    A former lawyer, Sidhu has long quoted Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale voicing the need for a stronger federal structure to give more rights to states.

    Also read: Republic Day violence: Delhi court sends Deep Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident-dnm

    Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday-dnm

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday

    Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest-dnm

    Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan views on Uniform Civil Code spark national debate

    Kerala Governor's views on Uniform Civil Code spark national debate

    Recent Stories

    Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident-dnm

    Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday-dnm

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday

    Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest-dnm

    Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan views on Uniform Civil Code spark national debate

    Kerala Governor's views on Uniform Civil Code spark national debate

    Recent Videos

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon