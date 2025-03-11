Ramadan Feast: Easy homemade haleem recipe just like Hyderabad’s best!

Read Full Gallery

The holy month of Ramadan is starting. During this Ramadan month, not only Muslims but also Hindus love to eat Haleem. Especially in Hyderabad, you can find Haleem in every corner during Ramadan. But you don't have to buy Haleem outside. You can make it deliciously at home. Let's see how...

Ingredients needed for making Haleem... Broken Wheat – 1 cup

Mutton/Chicken – 500 grams (boneless is better)

Urad Dal – ¼ cup

Moong Dal – ¼ cup

Chana Dal – ¼ cup

Basmati Rice – ¼ cup

Onions – 2 (finely chopped)

Chopped Tomatoes – 2

Ginger-Garlic Paste – 2 teaspoons

Pepper Powder – 1 teaspoon

Coriander Powder – 1 teaspoon

Cumin Powder – 1 teaspoon

Turmeric – ½ teaspoon

Garam Masala – 1 teaspoon

Ghee or Oil – 3 tablespoons

Kasuri Methi – 1 teaspoon (optional)

Mint, Coriander – for garnish

Green Chillies, Lemon, Fried Onions

First, prepare the lentils...

Soak broken wheat, basmati rice, urad dal, moong dal, and chana dal together for 4 hours.

Then, cook them in a cooker with 4 cups of water for 3-4 whistles.

After cooking, grind them in a mixer to make a paste and set aside. 2. Cooking the Mutton/Chicken:

Marinate the mutton or chicken with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, salt, garam masala, and a little pepper powder.

Then cook it in a cooker with 2-3 cups of water (up to 4-5 whistles).

After cooking, use a hand blender or mixer to make the mutton very soft.

Haleem

3. Making the Haleem Mixture:

In a large pot, add ghee or oil, then add cumin seeds, chopped onions, and green chilies and sauté.

Once the onions turn golden brown, add ginger-garlic paste, coriander powder, cumin powder, pepper powder, and tomato pieces and sauté.

Now add the cooked mutton/chicken mixture and mix well.

Then add the cooked broken wheat mixture and mix well.

Add a little water and cook the mixture on low heat for 30-40 minutes, stirring gently.

Stir and mash the mixture well with a ladle until it becomes a paste. 4. Haleem Serving & Topping:

Now garnish with kasuri methi, garam masala, coriander, mint, and fried onions.

Top with ghee or butter, lemon juice, and onion chips. You can also garnish with cashews if you like. The taste will be amazing.

