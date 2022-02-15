  • Facebook
    Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

    Deep Sidhu was arrested twice in the Red Fort violence case and was out on bail.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
    Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, an accused in the Republic Day Red Fort violence case, died in a road accident on Tuesday evening. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

    Sidhu's car reportedly rammed into a trailer truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that bypasses Delhi. He was on his way back to Punjab's Bhatinda from Delhi.

    Sidhu reportedly was in the driving seat and while overtaking the truck rammed into it. A woman who was reportedly in the car with him is being treated at a hospital in Sonipat, police said. 

    The actor-turned activist briefly became the face of farmers' protest after he was arrested in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on January 26, last year. Sidhu, according to the Delhi Police, had instigated the mob to not follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade. The police allegedly had video evidence to show that Deep Sidhu entered the monument with supporters carrying lathis and flags. Deep Sidhu was arrested on February 9 last year in connection with the case. He was granted bail on April 16. 

    Sidhu, who was from Punjab's Mukhtaar, had studied law and started working on regional films after completing the studies. His debut film was Ramata Jogi. He was also the winner of Kingfisher Model Hunt and also participated in Grasim Mr. India contest. Though he didn't get much success in modelling, he switched to law practice. 

    Deep Sidhu, in 2019, campaigned for BJP leader and actor Sunny Deol, who was contesting from Gurdaspur constituency.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 10:39 PM IST
