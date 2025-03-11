8th Pay Commission: From salary HIKE to allowance benefits for central government employees

The government has announced the 8th Pay Commission, effective from 2026, benefiting 4.5 million employees. The new salary structure is expected to have a basic allowance, other allowances, and performance pay exceeding ₹40,000.

Richa Barua
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

The Fifth Pay Commission was announced in April 1994 and established in June 1994. The Eighth Pay Commission was announced on January 17, benefiting 4.5 million employees.

8th Pay Commission

The government announced the 8th Pay Commission, effective from January 1, 2026. The Sixth Pay Commission was announced in July 2006 and officially formed in October 2006.


New Salary Structure

The Seventh Pay Commission was approved on September 25, 2013, and formed on February 28, 2014. Learn how salaries will be calculated under the 8th Pay Commission here.

Government Employee Salary

The basic minimum allowance, other allowances, and performance pay are expected to exceed ₹40,000. Experts say the new basic salary will increase to ₹91,200.

Salary Calculation Method

If DA is 70% of the new basic salary, it will be ₹63,840. HRA at 24% will be ₹21,888. 

