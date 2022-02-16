  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A day before Deep Sidhu's death, he was with his girlfriend Reena Rai to celebrate Valentine's Day. Reena shared their last photo that went viral on social media.

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral RCB

    Last night, February 15, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away due to a road accident. As per the reports, a tragic accident around 8:30 pm near the Singhu border was also the centre of farmer protests. The singer died on the way to the hospital. Later Sidhu’s body has also been sent to the Sonepat Civil Hospital for autopsy.
     

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral RCB

    A few hours ago, Deep Sidhu spent his Valentine's Day with his rumoured girlfriend, Reena Rai, before his death. Reportedly he was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai when the accident happened. 

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral RCB

    Reena Rai shared a picture on social media where we can see Deep Sidhu and her posing for a mirror selfie as they apparently head out for Valentine's Day celebration. "Happy Valentine's Day," Reena captioned it. Reena is seen wearing a floral bodycon dress. On the other hand, Deep poses beside her in blue denim jeans and a jacket. 
     

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral RCB

    Who is Reena Rai?  
    Going through Deep Sandu and Reena Rai's Instagram page we can tell they were in a relationship. Reena is a US-based actress and has acted with Deep Sidhu, a Punjabi film Rang Panjab (2018). Reena and Deep were promoting their movie together in Chandigarh, among other cities. 

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral RCB

    Last year, Deep Sindu shared a romantic picture of his and Reena and captioned it, "You stood by when the whole world was against, protected me, held my respect, gave me strength, prayed for my cause and freedom but what truly has touched my heart and soul when you paused your life for me, you being there means a lot for me, your love and support is beyond any description, you are beyond my words and i truly feel blessed to have soul like you in my life, I just wanna say I love you @thisisreenarai" (SIC)

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral RCB

    Born in 1984 in Punjab's Muktsar district, Deep Sidhu, associated with the agitation against the three contentious farm laws, studied law. Sidhu's first Punjabi movie, Ramta Jogi was released in 2015. His second movie, 'Jora Das Numbria', released in 2018, was hit.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Bappi Lahiri no more celebrities mourn India disco legend death drb

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Swanand Kirkire to Yuvraj Singh, celebrities mourn India's disco legend's death

    Singer composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    I am a big fan of India, says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland RCB

    "I'm a big fan of India," says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland

    Recent Stories

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends RCB

    Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more RCB

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    Bappi Lahiri no more celebrities mourn India disco legend death drb

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Swanand Kirkire to Yuvraj Singh, celebrities mourn India's disco legend's death

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon