Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral

A day before Deep Sidhu's death, he was with his girlfriend Reena Rai to celebrate Valentine's Day. Reena shared their last photo that went viral on social media.

Last night, February 15, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away due to a road accident. As per the reports, a tragic accident around 8:30 pm near the Singhu border was also the centre of farmer protests. The singer died on the way to the hospital. Later Sidhu’s body has also been sent to the Sonepat Civil Hospital for autopsy.



A few hours ago, Deep Sidhu spent his Valentine's Day with his rumoured girlfriend, Reena Rai, before his death. Reportedly he was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai when the accident happened.

Reena Rai shared a picture on social media where we can see Deep Sidhu and her posing for a mirror selfie as they apparently head out for Valentine's Day celebration. "Happy Valentine's Day," Reena captioned it. Reena is seen wearing a floral bodycon dress. On the other hand, Deep poses beside her in blue denim jeans and a jacket.



Who is Reena Rai?

Going through Deep Sandu and Reena Rai's Instagram page we can tell they were in a relationship. Reena is a US-based actress and has acted with Deep Sidhu, a Punjabi film Rang Panjab (2018). Reena and Deep were promoting their movie together in Chandigarh, among other cities.

Last year, Deep Sindu shared a romantic picture of his and Reena and captioned it, "You stood by when the whole world was against, protected me, held my respect, gave me strength, prayed for my cause and freedom but what truly has touched my heart and soul when you paused your life for me, you being there means a lot for me, your love and support is beyond any description, you are beyond my words and i truly feel blessed to have soul like you in my life, I just wanna say I love you @thisisreenarai" (SIC)