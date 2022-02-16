  • Facebook
    Who is Reena Rai? Did airbag save her life who was in car with Deep Sidhu?

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    Punjabi actor and farm activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident, and his rumoured girlfriend Reena Rai, who was in the car survived.
     

    Last night, February 15, Punjabi actor turned activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident. The actor was driving the vehicle, a white Scorpio, and was on his route to Bathinda from Delhi when the happening took place. Sidhu was 37.
     

    Deep Sandu was accompanied by actress-girlfriend Reena Rai, who survived the accident. According to the Punjab police, Reena was on the left side of the car, which was not heavily damaged. After the accident, the airbag on Reena's side opened immediately, which saved her life.
     

    Reena Rai, sitting next to him, is presently undergoing treatment and is out of danger. Reena was also wearing a seatbelt. After the accident, the airbag and seatbelt saved any severe injuries to Reena's head or chest area.
     

    Deep Sidhu was currently out on bail in January's Republic Day 2021 violence case. He was released on bail in April. Reena Rai, a US-based actress, acted in a Punjabi film Rang Panjab (2018) with Deep Sindu.
     

    Reena has worked in Punjabi films and lived in Mumbai. In Reena's intro on her Instagram page, it is said that Reena won the Miss South Asia crown in 2014. A day before the accident, Reena and Deep were seen posing for a mirror selfie.
     

    The picture looked like they were heading out for Valentine's Day celebration. "Happy Valentine's Day," Reena captioned it. Reena is seen wearing a floral bodycon dress. On the other hand, Deep poses beside her in blue denim jeans and a jacket. Also Read: Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral

    Reena and Deep's next upcoming film, Desi, is set to release soon. They were out for their film promotions. Reena and Deep were about to promote their movie together in Chandigarh, among other cities. 
     

