Cyclone Michaung: IMD issues 'Yellow Alert' as depression escalates: CM urges precautionary steps

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken proactive steps following the Regional Meteorological Centre's forecast of heavy rainfall expected over the next two days, owing to Cyclone Michaung's influence. In response, he convened a crucial meeting with senior officials from various departments, stressing the vital need for concerted efforts to ensure the safety of citizens. Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam have announced a rain holiday for December 4 as a precautionary measure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a special bulletin signaling the intense of a depression into a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. This weather system was reported to have moved west-northwestwards and was positioned about 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry.

The IMD anticipated its progression towards cyclonic storm status over the next 24 hours, with a forecast of its approach toward the westcentral Bay of Bengal by December 4.

In light of the IMD's yellow alert, projecting rainfall between 6-11 cm, Chief Minister Stalin conducted a comprehensive review meeting with district collectors. He underscored the necessity for Northeast Monsoon preparedness, outlining strategies to manage potential impacts with minimal public disruption.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of seamless coordination among officials to ensure effective precautionary measures, urging them to communicate district-specific requirements promptly to relevant authorities.

