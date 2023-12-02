Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kolkata Police file second FIR against 5 BJP legislators over alleged National Anthem insult

    This adds to an earlier case filed against 12 BJP MLAs, including the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, for purportedly insulting the anthem on the assembly premises.

    Kolkata Police file second FIR against 5 BJP legislators over alleged National Anthem insult AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    The Kolkata Police have lodged a subsequent FIR against five BJP legislators, including Niladri Sekhar Dana, Dipak Burman, Manoj Tigga, Sankar Ghosh, and Sudip Kumar Mukherjee, over allegations of disrespecting the National Anthem during a protest held at the state assembly.

    This adds to an earlier case filed against 12 BJP MLAs, including the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, for purportedly insulting the anthem on the assembly premises.

    Kolkata Police summons 12 BJP MLAs in National Anthem disrespect case; check details

    The initial FIR, registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, stemmed from claims by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

    They accused the BJP legislators of disrupting a TMC-led protest against the central government's delay in disbursing funds for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers. The protest reportedly concluded with the singing of the national anthem, during which the BJP MLAs continued their chants aimed at the ruling party members.

    In response to the accusations, TMC representative Kunal Ghosh reiterated allegations against Suvendu Adhikari and asserted that the BJP had labeled him a "thief." Ghosh also highlighted that the BJP members' actions disrespected the anthem, leading to the legal action.

    He remarked, "They all disrespected the national anthem. That's why, according to the law, the case has been filed."

    From Panic to Prevention: Safeguarding Bengaluru schools from hoax e-mail threats

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Service disruption in Karnataka: SWR announces cancellation of 18 trains for 3 months vkp

    Service disruption in Karnataka: SWR announces cancellation of 18 trains for 3 months

    Explained Who is Ankit Tiwari, the ED officer arrested in Tamil Nadu?

    Explained: Who is Ankit Tiwari, the ED officer arrested in Tamil Nadu?

    Flyers duly informed SpiceJet responds after passengers create ruckus at Delhi airport over 7 hour delay gcw

    'Flyers duly informed...' SpiceJet responds after passengers create ruckus over 7-hour delay

    Column From Panic to Prevention: Safeguarding Bengaluru schools against hoax email threats

    From Panic to Prevention: Safeguarding Bengaluru schools from hoax e-mail threats

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-630 December 02 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-630 December 02 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Animal Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali is a driving force; critics call her performance outstanding ATG

    'Animal': Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali is a driving force; critics call her performance outstanding

    Viral Video: Conversion of Krishna temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad to madrassa and mosque sparks debate (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Conversion of Krishna temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad to madrassa and mosque sparks debate

    Service disruption in Karnataka: SWR announces cancellation of 18 trains for 3 months vkp

    Service disruption in Karnataka: SWR announces cancellation of 18 trains for 3 months

    Explained Who is Ankit Tiwari, the ED officer arrested in Tamil Nadu?

    Explained: Who is Ankit Tiwari, the ED officer arrested in Tamil Nadu?

    Flyers duly informed SpiceJet responds after passengers create ruckus at Delhi airport over 7 hour delay gcw

    'Flyers duly informed...' SpiceJet responds after passengers create ruckus over 7-hour delay

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon