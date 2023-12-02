Kolkata Police file second FIR against 5 BJP legislators over alleged National Anthem insult

This adds to an earlier case filed against 12 BJP MLAs, including the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, for purportedly insulting the anthem on the assembly premises.

The Kolkata Police have lodged a subsequent FIR against five BJP legislators, including Niladri Sekhar Dana, Dipak Burman, Manoj Tigga, Sankar Ghosh, and Sudip Kumar Mukherjee, over allegations of disrespecting the National Anthem during a protest held at the state assembly.

The initial FIR, registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, stemmed from claims by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

They accused the BJP legislators of disrupting a TMC-led protest against the central government's delay in disbursing funds for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers. The protest reportedly concluded with the singing of the national anthem, during which the BJP MLAs continued their chants aimed at the ruling party members.

In response to the accusations, TMC representative Kunal Ghosh reiterated allegations against Suvendu Adhikari and asserted that the BJP had labeled him a "thief." Ghosh also highlighted that the BJP members' actions disrespected the anthem, leading to the legal action.

He remarked, "They all disrespected the national anthem. That's why, according to the law, the case has been filed."

