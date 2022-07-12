Cyber police probing sexual harassment of Delhi BJP spokeswoman

The matter came to the fore after a complaint was made by the Delhi unit of the BJP alleging that the video, along with misinformation, was posted against the spokesperson for insulting her modesty electronically, they said.

A First Information Report has been lodged in New Delhi based on a complaint filed by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has alleged that a female spokesperson of the party was being sexually harassed online and a video defaming her had been posted on social media platforms by unknown persons.

The matter came to the fore after a complaint was made by the Delhi unit of the BJP alleging that the video, along with misinformation, was posted against the spokesperson for insulting her modesty electronically, they said.

The complaint also claimed that the agenda was to tarnish the spokesperson's reputation and defame her publicly by using her name in the link to the video

The FIR was lodged under section 67 (electronically transmitting obscene material) of the IT Act and sections 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Police Station of New Delhi District.

According to a senior police officer, an investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read: Political war over Opposition being ignored for national emblem unveil

The complaint alleged that the spokesperson, who had nothing to do with the contents of the link, had been subjected to offensive sexual remarks to damage her reputation.

It has also been alleged that a group of people have been harassing female spokespersons of the BJP for the past two-three months, and the party has sought action to be taken against the perpetrators.

Also Read: India@75: Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary medal

Also Read: Why is the 16,000 kg national emblem over new Parliament unique?

Also Read: India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March