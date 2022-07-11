Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Political war over Opposition being ignored for national emblem unveil

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was slammed by opposition parties on Monday for unveiling the national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building, accusing him of "subverting" the principle of the constitutional separation of powers.

    The Constitution separates the powers of Parliament, Government & Judiciary. As the head of the government, the Prime Minister should not have unveiled the national emblem atop the new parliament building, according to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi.

    The Speaker of Lok Sabha represents the Lok Sabha, independent of the government. According to Owaisi, a Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, the prime minister has violated all constitutional norms.

    The CPI(M) Polit Bureau issued a statement calling the prime minister's actions a "clear violation of the Indian Constitution."

    It stated that the Constitution unambiguously separates our democracy's three wings: the Executive (government), the Legislature (Parliament and state assemblies), and the Judiciary.

    "The President summons the Parliament. The Prime Minister is the Executive's leader. The Legislature has an independent role to play, including the ability to legislate laws and hold the Executive accountable and answerable," it stated.

    CPI(M) further added that the head of the Executive is attempting to subvert the constitutional separation of powers between the three wings.

    Bharatiya Janata Party responded to Owaisi by saying that he's always driven by a negative mindset and constantly attacks the country's political, moral, social, cultural, and constitutional values to run his party.
     
    While replying to a question at a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that Owaisi does it regularly. Trivedi, citing a verse, stated that even the best doctors could not cure doubts.

    Trivedi also stated that the unveiling of the emblem was limited to those with 'official and statutory' positions.

    Majeed Memon, leader of the National Congress Party, questioned why the government barred opposition leaders from attending the ceremony to unveil the national emblem atop the new Parliament building.

    The Prime Minister will not be the only person in Parliament House. The opposition will also occupy it. According to Memon, not inviting them is a major flaw in a democratic system.

    The NCP leader added that he has no objections to the prime minister unveiling the national emblem. He claims it is his right as the country's tallest leader.

    The CPI(M) also objected to a religious ceremony held at an event to unveil the cast of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building.

    The installation of a national emblem should not be linked to religious ceremonies. It is everyone's symbol, not just those with religious beliefs. Keep religion separate from national functions, tweeted the CPI(M).

    D Raja, General Secretary of the CPI, stated that the Parliament belongs to everyone and questioned how a private personal event could be held there. Adding why religious functions should be included in Parliament, as 
    Parliament is neutral. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building on Monday. Officials said the emblem was cast at the top of the new Parliament building's central foyer, and a steel supporting structure weighing 6,500 kg was built to support it.

    At the inauguration, Modi was joined by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh. The Prime Minister also attended a religious ceremony at the location.

