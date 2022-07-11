Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary medal

    The tradition of handing over medals, conferred every 25 years, began in 1947. The last time such a medal was awarded was on August 15, 1997, when India celebrated 50 years of independence. The design of the medal and ribbon is yet to be revealed.

    India at 75 Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary Medal
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 7:40 PM IST

    The government has approved a medal to be conferred upon defence personnel as well as central armed police force personnel as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating the 75th anniversary of Independence.

    The tradition of handing over medals, conferred every 25 years, began in 1947. The last time such a medal was awarded was on August 15, 1997, when India celebrated 50 years of independence.

    Also Read: What are India's elite marine commandos doing in Hawaii?

    The design of the medal and ribbon is yet to be revealed. The medals given in the past were circular, 35mm in diameter, made of cupro-nickel, and fitted to a plain horizontal bar with standard fittings. 

    "The medal has been approved for the defence and paramilitary forces days ago," a source in the defence and security establishment said. 

    Let's know about the Independence medals that were awarded earlier:

    50th Independence anniversary medal: It had the Red Fort embossed on its obverse and the inscription '50th Anniversary of Independence 1947-1997' in English along the rim. On its reverse, it had the Union of India map in a circle.

    Last time, it was awarded to the personnel of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and other Reserve Forces, Territorial Army, the Railway Protection Force, Police Forces, Central Police Organisations including Paramilitary Forces, Home Guards, Civil Defence Organisation and Fire Services.

    25th Independence anniversary medal: The medal had the State Emblem embossed on its obverse with the motto and inscription, '25th Independence Anniversary Medal'. On its reverse, it had a replica of the Ashoka Chakra in the centre with the inscription 1947 above and 1972 below it.

    The 25th Independence Anniversary Medal was awarded to the personnel of the three Services, Reserve Forces, Territorial Army, J&K police, the RPF, police forces, Home Guards, Civil Defence Organisation, Fire Service, Jail Staff, Central Industrial Security Force, Technical Staff of the Intelligence Bureau, Calcutta Special Police Force and among others.

    Independence Medal 1947: It was given to all Indian nationals and Nepalese Gurkhas, male or female, serving in the Indian armed forces on August 15, 1947. Besides, it was also given to all ruling Princes of States who had acceded to the Dominion of India and members of such State Forces serving on August 15, 1947. Other than Indian and Nepalese, Britishers were also awarded this medal.

    The obverse of the medal had the Imperial Crown and Ashoka Chakra surrounded by the Inscriptions 'GEORGEIUS VI: D:G: BRITT:OMN: REX: FID DEF', and on the reverse, it had a representation of Ashoka's three lions as depicted on Ashoka's Pillar at Sarnath with the inscriptions 'Indian Independence' and '15th August 1947'.

    Also Read: Army, Navy take giant step towards India's biggest defence reform

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video MARCOS Indian Special Forces in action in Hawaii RIMPAC 2022

    What are India's elite marine commandos doing in Hawaii?

    India goes big on Artificial Intelligence in defence; 75 products to be launched on July 11 snt

    India goes big on Artificial Intelligence in defence; 75 products to be launched on July 11

    Indian Army wants to buy 29,762 night sights for assault rifles

    Indian Army wants to buy 29,762 night sights for assault rifles

    Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian UN Mission in South Sudan gets a new commander from India gcw

    Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian: UN Mission in South Sudan gets a new commander from India

    Fighter jets for INS Vikrant to be bought the Rafale way

    Fighter jets for INS Vikrant to be bought the Rafale way

    Recent Stories

    Political war over Opposition being ignored for national emblem unveil - adt

    Political war over Opposition being ignored for national emblem unveil

    Jurgen Klopp reveals the one problem that is a roadblock to Jude Bellingham transfer-ayh

    Jurgen Klopp reveals the ‘only problem’ that is a roadblock to Jude Bellingham transfer

    Viral video: Hares exchange punches in middle of road; netizens amused-tgy

    Viral video: Hares exchange punches in middle of road; netizens amused

    Watch Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale-tgy

    Watch: Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale

    11 SEXY Pictures Esha Gupta goes BRALESS in hot backless gown RBA

    11 SEXY Pictures: Esha Gupta goes BRALESS in hot backless gown

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon