India@75: Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary medal

The tradition of handing over medals, conferred every 25 years, began in 1947. The last time such a medal was awarded was on August 15, 1997, when India celebrated 50 years of independence. The design of the medal and ribbon is yet to be revealed.

The government has approved a medal to be conferred upon defence personnel as well as central armed police force personnel as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The tradition of handing over medals, conferred every 25 years, began in 1947. The last time such a medal was awarded was on August 15, 1997, when India celebrated 50 years of independence.

Also Read: What are India's elite marine commandos doing in Hawaii?

The design of the medal and ribbon is yet to be revealed. The medals given in the past were circular, 35mm in diameter, made of cupro-nickel, and fitted to a plain horizontal bar with standard fittings.

"The medal has been approved for the defence and paramilitary forces days ago," a source in the defence and security establishment said.

Let's know about the Independence medals that were awarded earlier:

50th Independence anniversary medal: It had the Red Fort embossed on its obverse and the inscription '50th Anniversary of Independence 1947-1997' in English along the rim. On its reverse, it had the Union of India map in a circle.

Last time, it was awarded to the personnel of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and other Reserve Forces, Territorial Army, the Railway Protection Force, Police Forces, Central Police Organisations including Paramilitary Forces, Home Guards, Civil Defence Organisation and Fire Services.

25th Independence anniversary medal: The medal had the State Emblem embossed on its obverse with the motto and inscription, '25th Independence Anniversary Medal'. On its reverse, it had a replica of the Ashoka Chakra in the centre with the inscription 1947 above and 1972 below it.

The 25th Independence Anniversary Medal was awarded to the personnel of the three Services, Reserve Forces, Territorial Army, J&K police, the RPF, police forces, Home Guards, Civil Defence Organisation, Fire Service, Jail Staff, Central Industrial Security Force, Technical Staff of the Intelligence Bureau, Calcutta Special Police Force and among others.

Independence Medal 1947: It was given to all Indian nationals and Nepalese Gurkhas, male or female, serving in the Indian armed forces on August 15, 1947. Besides, it was also given to all ruling Princes of States who had acceded to the Dominion of India and members of such State Forces serving on August 15, 1947. Other than Indian and Nepalese, Britishers were also awarded this medal.

The obverse of the medal had the Imperial Crown and Ashoka Chakra surrounded by the Inscriptions 'GEORGEIUS VI: D:G: BRITT:OMN: REX: FID DEF', and on the reverse, it had a representation of Ashoka's three lions as depicted on Ashoka's Pillar at Sarnath with the inscriptions 'Indian Independence' and '15th August 1947'.

Also Read: Army, Navy take giant step towards India's biggest defence reform