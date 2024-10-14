Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Crush is not important, but cash is...': Cheeky quote on Mumbai auto goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions

    A Reddit user, krishnamoorthykaru, recently shared a photograph of a quote painted behind a Mumbai auto, which has since gone viral for its cheeky message: "Crush is not important, but cash is very important. So make the money buddy."

    Crush is not important, but cash is Cheeky quote on Mumbai auto goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions snt
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Mumbai, often dubbed the city of dreams, is also home to a unique form of street wisdom, often found in the most unexpected places. One such recent example is a quote painted on the back of an auto-rickshaw in the suburb of Mulund that has sparked a wave of laughter and discussion across social media platforms.

    The post, accompanied by the caption "Saw this in an Auto in Mulund. These Auto quotes always make me laugh," quickly garnered attention for its humorous yet brutally honest take on life.

    Crush is not important, but cash is Cheeky quote on Mumbai auto goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions snt

    The quote on the auto has sparked a range of reactions from netizens, with many commenting on its wit and wisdom. The post has ignited a conversation about money, relationships, and the wisdom that seems to come from an unexpected source—a Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver. Many users chimed in with their own humorous takes, contributing to the growing popularity of the post.

    One user humorously speculated about the driver’s life beyond his occupation, commenting, "Wonder if this guy is actually riding auto as a hobby while owning 100 businesses." Another user quipped, "He learnt it the hard way," suggesting that the wisdom displayed likely came from life experience.

    Adding to the mix of responses, a third user remarked, "Mere paas toh dono bhi nahi hai," referencing the lack of both love (a crush) and money. This comment struck a chord with many, receiving multiple likes and follow-up responses echoing similar sentiments.

    The lighthearted discussion didn't stop there. A number of users pointed out the apparent life wisdom of the rickshaw driver. One user humorously remarked, "Man speaking with experience," while another added, "When rickshaw-wala uncle has more clarity in life than you." The combination of street smarts and practicality resonated with many who found the quote both amusing and relatable.

    Crush is not important, but cash is Cheeky quote on Mumbai auto goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions snt

    Some even shared their own misadventures in attempting to prioritize cash over crushes. One user’s witty comment, "I tried making a money buddy but she called me a gold digger and left," added to the thread's lighthearted tone, drawing laughter and recognition from others who had faced similar situations.

    Mumbai’s auto-rickshaws are known for being more than just a means of transport. Over the years, they have become a canvas for pithy, often philosophical one-liners that reflect the daily struggles, aspirations, and humor of the city's residents. These "auto quotes" have gained a following, with many commuters sharing them on social media, sparking conversations that go far beyond the ride itself.

    In a city where millions chase dreams of success, the quote, "Crush is not important, but cash is very important. So make the money buddy," struck a chord with the hustle-driven mindset that defines Mumbai. While it may have started as a simple phrase painted on the back of an auto, it has now become a viral internet sensation, with netizens appreciating the blend of humor and truth.

