Cricketer KL Rahul offers prayers at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara temple

Indian cricketer KL Rahul was recently seen visiting Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara temple, offering prayers to Lord Manjunatha. He is currently recovering from the thigh surgery which took place in the United Kingdom.

He is currently enrolled for rehabilitation sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bengaluru to recover from the surgery. During IPL 2023, he was injured in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and as a result, was left out of World Test Championship.



'Determined to get back to my best' - KL Rahul after undergoing successful surgery

Post-injury he had issued a statement saying he won’t be at Oval for WTC against Australia. He is currently working on his fitness to the upcoming cricket matches. Reports say that he will miss Asia Cup 2023, as he is still recovering.

He visited Dharmasthala temple and engaged himself in a discussion with Dharmadhikari Dr. D Veerendra Heggade, post visiting the temple pooja. He was felicitated by Dharmadhikari in the presence of Hemavathi V Heggade, Harshendra Kumar, Supriya Harshendra Kumar, Shreyas Kumar and others.

Very recently he was in the news for helping a student from Bagalkot with funds for proceeding with his studies for CA.

Rahul's last match for India was the ODI Series against Australia in March 2023. He was the highest scorer for India with an impressive avg of 58 and a total of 116 runs through the series. Since India is prepping itself for Asia Cup 2023, after being a runner in the World Test Championship, KL Rahul is likely to miss the tournament owing to his Injury.



His visit to Dharmasthala temple was tweeted by a Twitter user KL Siku Kumar and fans have mixed reactions to the tweet. One user Deepak commented, “Sabki recovery ab mandiro me ho rahi hai kya” - This means, ‘Is everyone getting recovered by visiting temples?’. Fans are hoping that KL will heal himself by the World Cup later this year.