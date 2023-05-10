'Determined to get back to my best' - KL Rahul after undergoing successful surgery

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the ICC World Test Championship Final next month due to a thigh injury. Meanwhile, he underwent a successful surgery and is determined to return to his best.

Image credit: PTI

Senior India batter KL Rahul has undergone successful surgery on his injured right thigh and is looking forward to a return to the national side as quickly as possible. The 31-year-old suffered a thigh injury while fielding for his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this month. He was subsequently ruled out of the lucrative Twenty20 (T20) tournament and next month's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in England.

"Hi, everyone. I just got done with my surgery. It was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly," Rahul wrote on his social media handles. Rahul, who Ishan Kishan replaced in the Indian squad for the WTC final scheduled at The Oval from June 7-12, added he was "determined" to return to the field.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE