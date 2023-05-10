'Determined to get back to my best' - KL Rahul after undergoing successful surgery
KL Rahul has been ruled out of the ICC World Test Championship Final next month due to a thigh injury. Meanwhile, he underwent a successful surgery and is determined to return to his best.
Image credit: PTI
Senior India batter KL Rahul has undergone successful surgery on his injured right thigh and is looking forward to a return to the national side as quickly as possible. The 31-year-old suffered a thigh injury while fielding for his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this month. He was subsequently ruled out of the lucrative Twenty20 (T20) tournament and next month's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in England.
"Hi, everyone. I just got done with my surgery. It was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly," Rahul wrote on his social media handles. Rahul, who Ishan Kishan replaced in the Indian squad for the WTC final scheduled at The Oval from June 7-12, added he was "determined" to return to the field.
Image credit: PTI
"I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards," he concluded. Rahul, an all-format player, will target a return to the national setup in time for the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup in India later this year.