A Delhi court rejected the bail application of former Reliance ADAG senior executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala in a money laundering case. The court termed him the 'principal architect' of the crime and cited fears of him influencing witnesses.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of former Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) senior executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala in a money laundering case linked to Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

Special Judge Vishal Pahuja dismissed Jhunjhunwala's regular bail plea after hearing submissions from the senior counsel appearing for the accused and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Court's Observation on Bail Rejection

The court observed that Jhunjhunwala was alleged to be the “principal architect” of the crime and had full control over staff members cited as witnesses in the case. “In the instant case, the accused is alleged to be the principal architect of the crime committed in this case and has full control over the staff members who are cited as witnesses in this case and therefore the apprehension that he may influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence cannot be ignored,” the court said.

The court further noted that the investigation was still underway and said that, considering the nature and gravity of the allegations, the apprehensions raised by the ED could not be brushed aside. “In view of the observations above, this Court does not find sufficient grounds to enlarge the accused on bail at this stage. Accordingly, the application stands dismissed,” Special Judge Vishal Pahuja ordered on September 5.

Defence's Arguments for Bail

Jhunjhunwala had sought bail primarily on medical grounds, invoking the first proviso to Section 45(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, which provides an exception to the twin conditions for bail in certain cases involving a person who is sick or infirm.

Senior counsel appearing for Jhunjhunwala submitted that he falls within the category of a “sick” or “infirm” person and is around 70 years old. The defence also submitted that he is a Chartered Accountant with an unblemished professional record spanning nearly five decades and had not faced criminal proceedings before his arrest in the present case.

The defence further submitted that Jhunjhunwala had remained in custody for more than four months and that the investigation qua him had been completed, with the prosecution complaint already filed by the ED on June 12, 2026. The defence cited his medical history, including heart-related ailments, orthopaedic issues, degenerative musculoskeletal conditions, hypertension and lower-back pain arising from a compression fracture of the D-11 vertebra.

ED's Opposition to Bail Plea

The ED opposed the bail plea, with senior advocate Zoheb Hossain arguing that the medical records placed before the court showed that continuous, specialised and uninterrupted medical treatment had been provided to Jhunjhunwala since his arrest. The agency argued that the claim of inadequate medical care was baseless and that the extraordinary gravity of the alleged offence, Jhunjhunwala's position of authority within the Reliance ADAG Group and the evidence collected during the investigation weighed against granting him bail.

The ED also opposed the plea on the ground that Jhunjhunwala did not satisfy the test governing grant of bail, arguing that his alleged influence over former employees who are witnesses created a possibility of influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence.

Background of the Case

The ED had filed a prosecution complaint against Jhunjhunwala, Amit Bapna and 53 others, including companies, on June 12 in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case involving RHFL and RCFL. The Rouse Avenue Court had subsequently issued pre-cognisance notices to the 55 accused named in the ED's complaint.

Jhunjhunwala and Bapna were arrested by the ED on April 15, 2026, and were subsequently remanded to judicial custody following interrogation. (ANI)