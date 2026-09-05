BJP's Vinod Tawde expressed confidence in the NDA winning the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, vowing to thwart the Samajwadi Party's PDA narrative. He termed the SP's campaign 'Paraya Dhan Apna' and dedicated the NDA to serving UP.

BJP confident of UP win, slams SP's 'PDA' narrative

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Saturday asserted that the NDA will strongly contest and win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying that the alliance will once again dedicate itself to serving the people of the state for the next five years. Targeting the Samajwadi Party’s PDA narrative, Tawde said, “SP-PDA slogans will be thwarted by us,” and asserted that the NDA would not allow the opposition’s agenda to prevail.

Addressing party workers in Lucknow, Tawde said the NDA would once again dedicate itself to serving the people of Uttar Pradesh for the next five years. “For the next five years, we will once again dedicate ourselves to serving the people of Uttar Pradesh. We are committed to this,” Tawde told reporters here. Targeting the Samajwadi Party’s PDA narrative, the BJP leader said the NDA would counter the slogans being raised by the SP and its allies. He also used the phrase “Paraya Dhan Apna” while taking a swipe at the SP-PDA campaign. “NDA will never let this happen,” Tawde said, asserting that the alliance would continue to focus on serving the people of Uttar Pradesh. The remarks come ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the politically crucial state, where the BJP-led NDA and opposition parties are expected to intensify their political campaigns in the run-up to the polls.

Political realignments ahead of 2027 polls

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Former All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asim Waqar joined Congress in Lucknow in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai in the run-up to the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections. Waqar noted that a fight should be put up against the BJP, while claiming that AIMIM contested against the Congress and the opposition parties instead of challenging the BJP.

UP election landscape

Uttar Pradesh will hold the next Assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party. In the current session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 elected members, 258 of whom are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 107 from the Samajwadi Party, and 13 from the Apna Dal. Congress, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing a win in the 2027 elections. In the 2022 polls, the Congress managed just two seats out of the 399 contested. AIMIM could not open its account in 2022 and is looking to consolidate Muslim votes and replicate its performance as in the Bihar elections in 2025.