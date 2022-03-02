Jharkhand Budget 2022: Chamber of Commerce expects govt to focus on employment

Dheeraj Taneja, president of the Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce said that the Jharkhand government should reduce the VAT on petrol and petrochemicals. Its benefits will be visible in every sector.

Ranchi: All eyes are on the budget for the financial year 2022-23 that will be presented in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on March 3 by Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon. It is expected that this budget will show a way to deal with the ongoing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and policies to develop the state.

Dheeraj Taneja, president of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce, quoted by News18 said that Jharkhand is facing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and lack of revenue for the last two years. The state government will have to deal with it by taking concrete decisions in many areas in this budget. Along with this, effective steps have to be taken with clear policies.

He added that the Jharkhand government should reduce the VAT on petrol and petrochemicals. Its benefits will be visible in every sector. Taneja said that the government should take care of local businessmen in its excise and liquor policies because thousands of families are attached to them.

‘Focus should be on employment’

Taneja speaking further, said that the state government should focus on providing employment in its budget. He said in March 2020, iron and mining licenses were surrendered to the central government, which has not been renewed yet. He said that the mining should be started at the earliest by getting all the licenses refurbished so that employment rises. Along with this, raw materials can also be provided to companies related to steel.

The Chamber president said that at present, the medium scale industries of the state are buying iron from Odisha, due to which Odisha is directly getting royalty benefit. At the same time, Jharkhand is being deprived of it.

‘Consideration of tax on heavy equipment’

Other officials associated with the chamber said that heavy equipment machines are used in the mining and construction sector in the state. And there has been a considerable reduction in the purchase of construction-related devices. According to the businessmen associated with the chamber, it is essential to strengthen the rural system, because a large population in rural areas depends on forest produce.