Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Health budget increased, focus on state infra

The Hemant government of Jharkhand is currently presenting the state budget, and the state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled a budget of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23. Before tabling the budget, he said the development had been hindered due to COVID, and it has been designed keeping all sections of the society in mind.

Here are the key highlights: