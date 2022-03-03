  • Facebook
    Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Health budget increased, focus on state infra

    Before tabling the budget, the state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said the development had been hindered due to COVID, and it has been designed keeping all sections of the society in mind.

    Jharkhand Budget 2022-23
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jharkhand, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 1:52 PM IST
    The Hemant government of Jharkhand is currently presenting the state budget, and the state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled a budget of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23. Before tabling the budget, he said the development had been hindered due to COVID, and it has been designed keeping all sections of the society in mind.

    Here are the key highlights: 

    • Major focus has been given on heath sector as the budget for it has been icnreased by 50%.
    • Air ambulance facilities will be provided to the people of the state at cheap rates.
    • Emphasing on higher and technical education, new posts would be created in 33 women's college 
    • A provision of Rs 3055 crore has been made alloted for urban development.
    • Several flyovers and inner ring road have been announced.
    • 2.56 lakh saplings have been proposed to be planted.
    • Chief Minister Sarathi Yojana has been launched
    • Under the Ambedkar scheme, new houses will be constructed
    • The government would distribute clothes to the anganwadis.
    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
