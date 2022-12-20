Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges he gave Rs 60 crore to AAP

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed that he had give Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party. His lawyer, Advocate Anant Malik told the media that a high-powered committee in Delhi's Patiala House court took Sukesh's statement and held that a probe should be done.

    Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Tuesday alleged of giving Rs 60 crore to Aam Aadmi Party. The conman was taken to Delhi's Patiala House court where a high-powered committee took his statement. His attorney, Advocate Anant Malik, stated that the committee had made recommendations and had determined that the charges were serious and that an investigation was necessary.

    He appeared before the court in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case where he is the prime accused. Earlier, he was lodged in Tihar jail but was later shifted after his repeated requests to change his jail citing death threats.

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail had earlier written a fresh letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking a CBI probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption.  In addition, Chandrashekhar claimed that he had been subjected to a "serious threat" by the jail staff on behalf of Satyendar Jain, an AAP politician, and former DG of Prisons Sandeep Goel.

    Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar said that Jain demanded Rs 10 crore in 2019 in return for Jain's safety in custody. This was followed by several follow-up letters where he claimed that AAP workers would "teach him a serious lesson". His allegations also extended to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. The con man claimed that the AAP's officials had stolen funds intended for children's education.

    In the most recent letter, Sukesh said he would expose Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal and added that no one pressurised him to write these letters and he wrote them on his own will. The AAP has denied the allegations.

