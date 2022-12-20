'Stop feeding sweets to friends, instead...': Rahul Gandhi's fresh dig at PM Modi

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Rajasthan's Congress government's big announcement to give gas cylinders for 500 - less than half the price of the central government. Prime Minister, stop feeding sweets to 'friends', serve the people suffering from inflation."

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (December 20) took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rajasthan's Congress government said that starting from April 1 it would provide 12 cooking gas cylinders per year to poor households at a subsidised rate of Rs 500.

Urging PM Modi to also 'serve people who are suffering from inflation', Gandhi said 'stop feeding sweets to people'.

Earlier on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in presence of Rahul Gandhi and months before the desert state holds an election, had said that cylinders would be given to poor households at Rs 500. The current price of domestic cooking gas cylinders in Rajasthan is Rs 1,050.

Addressing a public meeting, Gehlot said, "We are creating a category where domestic cooking gas cylinders worth Rs 1,050 will be given to the people in this category for Rs 500 after April 1, 2023. Next month we will present the budget, in which we will bring a plan to distribute kitchen kits to reduce the inflation burden."

According to Gehlot, the cylinders will be given to those living below the poverty line and those who have received cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

Till November, the gas connections under the scheme were 6,924,775 in the state. The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government is also likely to make a similar announcement.