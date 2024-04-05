Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises caste census, personal law reform (WATCH)

The manifesto, unveiled in New Delhi, aims to conduct a nationwide census to evaluate the socio-economic conditions of different castes and sub-castes, intending to strengthen affirmative action initiatives based on the collected data

The Congress unveiled its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, prioritizing unemployment and pledging to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic caste census.

The party aims to conduct a nationwide census to assess the socio-economic conditions of various castes and sub-castes. Congress plans to utilize the collected data to bolster initiatives for castes in need of affirmative action. The manifesto launch event in New Delhi was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and P Chidambaram.

The Congress manifesto underscores the significance of "Paanch Nyay" or the 'five pillars of justice,' comprising ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay,’ alongside the party's commitments to the electorate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Among the other assurances, the Congress party has promised to ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws. The party also promises to encourage the reform of personal laws. Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned, the party manifesto says.

Besides, the Congress also promises to bring, after wide consultation, a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community

