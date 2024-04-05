Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises caste census, personal law reform (WATCH)

    The manifesto, unveiled in New Delhi, aims to conduct a nationwide census to evaluate the socio-economic conditions of different castes and sub-castes, intending to strengthen affirmative action initiatives based on the collected data

    Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises nationwide caste census
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    The Congress unveiled its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, prioritizing unemployment and pledging to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic caste census. 

    The party aims to conduct a nationwide census to assess the socio-economic conditions of various castes and sub-castes. Congress plans to utilize the collected data to bolster initiatives for castes in need of affirmative action. The manifesto launch event in New Delhi was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and P Chidambaram.

    The Congress manifesto underscores the significance of "Paanch Nyay" or the 'five pillars of justice,' comprising ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay,’ alongside the party's commitments to the electorate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Among the other assurances, the Congress party has promised to ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws. The party also promises to encourage the reform of personal laws. Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned, the party manifesto says.

    Besides, the Congress also promises to bring, after wide consultation, a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community

    Also Read: From statehood to J&K to ending bulldozer justice: 15 promises Congress is making in its 2024 manifesto

    Also Read: Congress manifesto promises electoral reform, proposes EVM-ballot paper hybrid system
     

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress manifesto promises electoral reform, proposes EVM-ballot paper hybrid system AJR

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress manifesto promises electoral reform, proposes EVM-ballot paper hybrid system

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly anr

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly

    From statehood to J&K to ending bulldozer justice: Key promises Congress is making in its 2024 Lok Sabha Elections manifesto

    From statehood to J&K to ending bulldozer justice: 15 promises Congress is making in its 2024 manifesto

    Congress produced a real joker Rahul Gandhi trolled over attire, pose at formal event in Parliament House snt

    'Congress produced a real joker': Rahul Gandhi trolled over attire, pose at formal event in Parliament House

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express rkn

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express

    Recent Stories

    Drought looms over Chikkamagaluru as rivers run dry in Karnataka's coffee hub; check details vkp

    Drought looms over Chikkamagaluru as rivers run dry in Karnataka's coffee hub; check details

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress manifesto promises electoral reform, proposes EVM-ballot paper hybrid system AJR

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress manifesto promises electoral reform, proposes EVM-ballot paper hybrid system

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli sports sindoor in film's new poster, makers unveil look on her birthday RBA

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna sports sindoor in film's new poster, makers unveil look on her birthday

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly anr

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly

    From statehood to J&K to ending bulldozer justice: Key promises Congress is making in its 2024 Lok Sabha Elections manifesto

    From statehood to J&K to ending bulldozer justice: 15 promises Congress is making in its 2024 manifesto

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon