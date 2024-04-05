Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    From statehood to J&K to ending bulldozer justice: 15 promises Congress is making in its 2024 manifesto

    The Congress party released its manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra,' for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. The manifesto outlines various promises and commitments, including conducting a nationwide socio-economic and caste Census.

    From statehood to J&K to ending bulldozer justice: Key promises Congress is making in its 2024 Lok Sabha Elections manifesto
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    The Congress unveiled its manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra,' for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Leading figures of the party, such as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, introduced the election manifesto just days ahead of the general elections.

    Among the other assurances, the Congress is offering: 

    • The Congress party has announced its intention to conduct a comprehensive nationwide socio-economic and caste Census to meticulously document the various castes and sub-castes along with their socio-economic statuses. Additionally, the party plans to introduce a constitutional amendment aimed at lifting the existing 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

    • Congress pledges to safeguard the freedom of minorities to choose their attire, cuisine, language, and personal laws, advocating for reforms in personal laws through community consultation.

    • The party commits to legalizing civil unions for LGBTQIA+ couples following extensive consultations.

    • Immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is assured by Congress.

    • Emphasizing "Paanch Nyay" or 'five pillars of justice', including justice for youth, women, farmers, labourers, and equity, as part of its election manifesto for Lok Sabha elections.

    • Congress vows to fill approximately 30 lakh vacant positions across various levels in the central government.

    • Congress plans to adopt the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance for universal healthcare, providing coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh.

    • Legal assurances for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Commission will be provided by Congress.

    • Congress commits to abolishing application fees for government exams and posts and offering relief for student educational loans.

    • Rejecting the 'one nation one election' proposal, Congress pledges to conduct elections in accordance with constitutional and democratic norms.

    • Congress promises to restore voters' trust by amending election laws to combine the efficiency of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the transparency of ballot papers.

    • The autonomy of various constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission, will be strengthened by Congress.

    • Congress vows to make defection an automatic disqualification from legislative bodies, amend the Tenth Schedule, and restore the Planning Commission.

    • Congress pledges to ensure law enforcement agencies operate within legal boundaries, curbing arbitrary actions and instituting bail reform to prioritize freedom over custody. The party also promises to end bulldozer justice.

    • Comprehensive prison reform aimed at rehabilitation will be introduced by Congress to transform jails into centres of reformation.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly anr

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly

    Congress produced a real joker Rahul Gandhi trolled over attire, pose at formal event in Parliament House snt

    'Congress produced a real joker': Rahul Gandhi trolled over attire, pose at formal event in Parliament House

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express rkn

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express

    Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises nationwide caste census

    Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises caste census, personal law reform (WATCH)

    AAP leader Atishi gets notice from EC over her 'join BJP or face jail' claim vkp

    BREAKING: AAP leader Atishi gets notice from EC over her 'join BJP or face jail' claim

    Recent Stories

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly anr

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly

    Congress produced a real joker Rahul Gandhi trolled over attire, pose at formal event in Parliament House snt

    'Congress produced a real joker': Rahul Gandhi trolled over attire, pose at formal event in Parliament House

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express rkn

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express

    Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises nationwide caste census

    Congress unveils 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; promises caste census, personal law reform (WATCH)

    Gold Rates: 5 factors that affect prices in India RKK

    Gold Rates: 5 factors that affect prices in India

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon