From statehood to J&K to ending bulldozer justice: 15 promises Congress is making in its 2024 manifesto

The Congress unveiled its manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra,' for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Leading figures of the party, such as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, introduced the election manifesto just days ahead of the general elections.

Among the other assurances, the Congress is offering:

The Congress party has announced its intention to conduct a comprehensive nationwide socio-economic and caste Census to meticulously document the various castes and sub-castes along with their socio-economic statuses. Additionally, the party plans to introduce a constitutional amendment aimed at lifting the existing 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Congress pledges to safeguard the freedom of minorities to choose their attire, cuisine, language, and personal laws, advocating for reforms in personal laws through community consultation.

The party commits to legalizing civil unions for LGBTQIA+ couples following extensive consultations.

Immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is assured by Congress.

Emphasizing "Paanch Nyay" or 'five pillars of justice', including justice for youth, women, farmers, labourers, and equity, as part of its election manifesto for Lok Sabha elections.

Congress vows to fill approximately 30 lakh vacant positions across various levels in the central government.

Congress plans to adopt the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance for universal healthcare, providing coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Legal assurances for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Commission will be provided by Congress.

Congress commits to abolishing application fees for government exams and posts and offering relief for student educational loans.

Rejecting the 'one nation one election' proposal, Congress pledges to conduct elections in accordance with constitutional and democratic norms.

Congress promises to restore voters' trust by amending election laws to combine the efficiency of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the transparency of ballot papers.

The autonomy of various constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission, will be strengthened by Congress.

Congress vows to make defection an automatic disqualification from legislative bodies, amend the Tenth Schedule, and restore the Planning Commission.

Congress pledges to ensure law enforcement agencies operate within legal boundaries, curbing arbitrary actions and instituting bail reform to prioritize freedom over custody. The party also promises to end bulldozer justice.

Comprehensive prison reform aimed at rehabilitation will be introduced by Congress to transform jails into centres of reformation.