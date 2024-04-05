Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress manifesto promises electoral reform, proposes EVM-ballot paper hybrid system

The manifesto highlighted the Congress party's commitment to safeguarding personal freedoms and individual rights. It pledged to refrain from interfering with personal choices related to food, dress, marriage, and travel, affirming the principles of liberty and autonomy.

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday (April 5) launched its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, highlighting key issues such as unemployment, socio-economic caste census and electoral transparency. In a bid to address social inequalities and empower marginalized communities, the party has proposed conducting a nationwide caste census to assess the socio-economic conditions of various castes and sub-castes.

According to the manifesto, the Congress has outlined plans to amend election laws to incorporate both electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs). Under this system, voters will cast their votes using EVMs but will also have the option to deposit a machine-generated voting slip into the VVPAT unit. This dual mechanism aims to combine the efficiency of EVMs with the transparency of traditional ballot papers, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.

Furthermore, the manifesto highlighted the Congress party's commitment to safeguarding personal freedoms and individual rights. It pledged to refrain from interfering with personal choices related to food, dress, marriage, and travel, affirming the principles of liberty and autonomy.

The party vows to repeal any laws or regulations that unreasonably infringe upon personal freedoms, fostering a climate of tolerance and inclusivity.

Additionally, the Congress manifesto addressed concerns regarding political defections by proposing amendments to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. It seeks to make defection an automatic disqualification for membership in legislative bodies, aiming to uphold the integrity of democratic institutions and prevent opportunistic party-switching.

