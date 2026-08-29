HD Kumaraswamy accuses Congress of forcing B Nagendra's resignation in a Rs 87 crore case to hide corruption. He also hits out at the govt on the KPSC recruitment scam, Cauvery water release, and defends himself against old allegations.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of getting minister B Nagendra to resign to avoid embarrassment in the alleged Rs 87 crore case, and said the party had "swindled money and distributed it".

Speaking on Nagendra's resignation, Kumaraswamy said, "Nagendra has said he resigned to avoid embarrassment to Congress. Why is Congress embarrassed? Did Congress make him resign to escape embarrassment in the Rs 87 crore case?" Kumaraswamy also hit back at allegations against him, saying they were political in nature and that he was ready for an investigation. "The allegation against me is a political allegation. No one has said I have swindled money. That is an allegation from 14 years ago. No one can shut Kumaraswamy's mouth. If I had done wrong, I could have closed it while I was Chief Minister. I have not closed anything; I have left it as it is; let the investigation happen," he stated. "Congress has swindled money and distributed it. That is why he has resigned," Kumaraswamy added.

Alleges Irregularities in KPSC Recruitment

On the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process, Kumaraswamy questioned the state government's decision to provide appointments despite allegations of corruption. "KPSC notification was done in 2022; jobs had to be given by 2024. After the report of irregularities, how did you give jobs? Why did you give them despite corruption allegations? KPSC Commission gave a report; what did you do? Why has the government not gone to court? Why have lawyers not been appointed? This is an attempt to cover up the scam," he said. He said he had released documents related to the issue and accused the government of giving appointments and salaries to those allegedly involved in the irregularities. "I have released documents. That is the answer given by the Chief Minister. You have given appointment and salary to the accused. There is documentary proof of irregularity. Parameshwara, you have given jobs to accused, give answer, don't talk frivolously. I talk with documents," Kumaraswamy said.

Questions Cauvery Water Release to Tamil Nadu

On the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Kumaraswamy alleged that water had been flowing to the neighbouring state for a month and said the government should consult its legal team before taking decisions. "For one month, water is flowing away. The dam is not full; they don't have the courage to say we are releasing water. Water is going to Tamil Nadu. Lawyers should be taken into confidence properly and convinced effectively. Let's talk about Mekedatu later."

On Mandya Factory Project

On setting up a factory in Mandya, Kumaraswamy said he was seeking land for the project but would not seek fertile agricultural land belonging to farmers. "I am asking for land. I will not ask for fertile land of farmers. Give dry land, I will bring a factory. Work will start as soon as land is given. I have held a meeting in Vidhana Soudha," he said.

Takes a Swipe at Congress MLAs

Taking a swipe at Congress MLAs, Kumaraswamy said some of them address him as "Anna" in person but question his work in statements to the media. "Some Congress MLAs say 'Anna' in front and in press statements ask what he has done. Let them talk; we will not do politics. Time will decide. I will work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the district," he said.