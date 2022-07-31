Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge amount of cash

The three MLAs, who were found with a tonne of cash on Saturday, have been immediately suspended from the party, he said. The Jharkhand Congress had before claimed that the BJP was conspiring to topple the state government.

The Congress party on Sunday suspended the three Jharkhand MLAs with immediate effect, who were held by the West Bengal Police on Saturday with a huge amount of cash in Howrah, announced Avinash Pande, General Secretary and In-charge, Jharkhand Congress. The Jharkhand Congress had before claimed that the BJP was conspiring to topple the state government. The BJP, however, said the money is proof of corruption in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance government.

Irfan Ansari, an MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, an MLA from Khijri, and Naman Bixal, an MLA from Kolebira are among the lawmakers who have been detained. In Howrah, the pile of cash was found in their vehicles.

After the incident, the Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress administration in the state and said that corruption has been out of control since since the state's government was established.

Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary of the Congress, wrote: "Tonight in Howrah, the BJP's "Operation Lotus" in Jharkhand is exposed. The goal of "Hum Do" in Delhi is to establish the E-D duo in Jharkhand just like they did in Maharashtra."

"It is in BJP's nature to try and destabilize any government which is not theirs. The same has been done against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government. The only reason they were given money (by BJP) is to make the government fall," Bandhu Tirkey, Jharkhand Congress working President told media.

In response to a tip, police stopped an SUV carrying Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap, and Naman Bixal Kongari on national route 16 near Ranihati in Howrah on Saturday. They allegedly discovered a large sum of cash inside the vehicle.