'PM House Gherao', march to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Congress announces nationwide protest on August 5

Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote to the party's state and district units to complain that the "record-breaking" inflation rate and a "huge" increase in the cost of many essential commodities, particularly pulses, edible oil, LPG, gasoline, and diesel, have put a "intolerable" burden on the general public.

Congress will hold a national demonstration in which party leaders and supporters will march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 5 to raise the problem of inflation and unemployment in the country, according to party officials. The large-scale Congress demonstration, dubbed "Prime Minister Ghar Gherao," would see members of the working committee demonstrate outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence while raising concerns over inflation.

In the meanwhile, as part of their "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" protest, Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will march to President Droupadi Murmu's official house on August 5 in addition to other peaceful rallies scheduled for the day.

"The nation is also going through a period of extremely high unemployment, both in urban and rural areas. Additionally, the contentious, ill-conceived, and hurriedly drafted Agnipath project, which entails several hazards, has undermined the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces and ruined the dreams of millions of unemployed youngsters," the letter stated.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed earlier this week that while the opposition parties had brought up the topic of inflation in Parliament, the administration was unwilling to engage in discussion on it. On July 19, the opposition parties banded together to protest the rising cost of several necessary items, inflation, and the increase in the GST rate. Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, participated in the demonstration of the opposition.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated earlier this week that the government was prepared for discussions on inflation since it also wanted the public to be aware of the measures the Center has done to keep inflation low in comparison to other nations. He claimed that the opposition was avoiding the discussion because they were afraid of being exposed. He said that while Congress was in power, inflation was in the double digits, but that it is currently just at 7 percent, which is lower than other nations given the global issues.