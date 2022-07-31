Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PM House Gherao', march to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Congress announces nationwide protest on August 5

    Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote to the party's state and district units to complain that the "record-breaking" inflation rate and a "huge" increase in the cost of many essential commodities, particularly pulses, edible oil, LPG, gasoline, and diesel, have put a "intolerable" burden on the general public.

    Congress announces nationwide protest on August 5 PM House Gherao march to Rashtrapati Bhavan gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

    Congress will hold a national demonstration in which party leaders and supporters will march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 5 to raise the problem of inflation and unemployment in the country, according to party officials. The large-scale Congress demonstration, dubbed "Prime Minister Ghar Gherao," would see members of the working committee demonstrate outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence while raising concerns over inflation.

    In the meanwhile, as part of their "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" protest, Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will march to President Droupadi Murmu's official house on August 5 in addition to other peaceful rallies scheduled for the day.

    Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote to the party's state and district units to complain that the "record-breaking" inflation rate and a "huge" increase in the cost of many essential commodities, particularly pulses, edible oil, LPG, gasoline, and diesel, have put a "intolerable" burden on the general public.

    Also Read | 'Letters To Self': English version of PM Modi's book of poetry coming soon

    "The nation is also going through a period of extremely high unemployment, both in urban and rural areas. Additionally, the contentious, ill-conceived, and hurriedly drafted Agnipath project, which entails several hazards, has undermined the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces and ruined the dreams of millions of unemployed youngsters," the letter stated.

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed earlier this week that while the opposition parties had brought up the topic of inflation in Parliament, the administration was unwilling to engage in discussion on it. On July 19, the opposition parties banded together to protest the rising cost of several necessary items, inflation, and the increase in the GST rate. Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, participated in the demonstration of the opposition.

    Also Read | Made to lie on dirty bed by Punjab health minister, Baba Farid varsity V-C Dr Raj Bahadur quits

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated earlier this week that the government was prepared for discussions on inflation since it also wanted the public to be aware of the measures the Center has done to keep inflation low in comparison to other nations. He claimed that the opposition was avoiding the discussion because they were afraid of being exposed. He said that while Congress was in power, inflation was in the double digits, but that it is currently just at 7 percent, which is lower than other nations given the global issues.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Patra Chawl case False action false evidence says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home gcw

    'False action, false evidence,' says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home

    NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

    'Cannot be mute spectator...' NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital - adt

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital

    People ignore Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    Twitter user claims some passengers disrespected deceased IAF pilot's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume

    I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies - adt

    I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies

    Recent Stories

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai RBA

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai

    Patra Chawl case False action false evidence says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home gcw

    'False action, false evidence,' says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home

    SEXY video pictures Jacqueline Fernandez lookalike Amanda Cerny poses NAKED in public to support Ranveer RBA

    SEXY video, pictures: Jacqueline Fernandez’s lookalike Amanda Cerny poses NAKED in public to support Ranveer

    ITR filing Here s what will happen if you miss July 31 deadline steps to file ITR and more gcw

    ITR filing: Here's what will happen if you miss July 31 deadline, steps to file ITR and more

    Still facing trip cancellation Uber to roll out updates to make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides gcw

    Still facing trip cancellation? Uber to roll out updates to make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon