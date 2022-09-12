Congress photo of burning 'Khaki shorts' kicks up storm; Congress is evil, says BJP

Top sources from the BJP said, 'Tweet and the picture clearly imply that the Congress wants to dehumanize the opposition and wants to advocate the killing of people of a particular ideology. It shows that it is the same Congress DNA which killed innocent Sikhs in 1984.'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slammed the Congress for sharing a photograph showing khaki shorts worn by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh cadre on fire.

On the sidelines of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party posted the photograph on Twitter with the caption: 'To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.'

A peeved BJP immediately hit back, stating that Congress was instigating violence in the country. Top sources from the BJP said, 'Tweet and the picture clearly imply that the Congress wants to dehumanize the opposition and wants to advocate the killing of people of a particular ideology. It shows that it is the same Congress DNA which killed innocent Sikhs in 1984.'

Slamming the 'politics of hatred', BJP leader Jitin Prasad said: "Political differences are natural and understandable, but what sort of mindset calls for burning political opponents? All should condemn this politics of negativity and hate."

Another BJP leader, Amit Malviya, took to Twitter to state, 'The Congress has bared its fangs in just five days! A party that has thrived on organised violence, from Nellie to Bhagalpur, from Khairlanji to Godhra, from Hashimpura to the Sikh genocide, can never Jodo Bharat. Congress is evil. It deserves to be confined to the dustbin of history.'

Besides, the Congress post also triggered a storm on social media, with Twitter users breathing fire upon the Grand Old Party. Several Twitter users termed the Congress post as shameful

Some users also claimed that the Congress party's Twitter post had made it clear that the Bharat Jodo Yatra's real plan was 'only to burn India and spread hatred'.

There was also a view that even if a single BJP or RSS worker was harmed in the days to come, then the Congress party would be squarely responsible.

Twitter users also took potshots at the Congress party in a lighter vein. Take a look.

