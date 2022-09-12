Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress photo of burning 'Khaki shorts' kicks up storm; Congress is evil, says BJP

    Top sources from the BJP said, 'Tweet and the picture clearly imply that the Congress wants to dehumanize the opposition and wants to advocate the killing of people of a particular ideology. It shows that it is the same Congress DNA which killed innocent Sikhs in 1984.'

    Congress photo of burning 'Khaki shorts' kicks up storm; Congress is evil, says BJP
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slammed the Congress for sharing a photograph showing khaki shorts worn by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh cadre on fire.

    On the sidelines of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party posted the photograph on Twitter with the caption: 'To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.'

    Also Read: Ahmedabad police bust AAP fake news of raid on Gujarat party office

    A peeved BJP immediately hit back, stating that Congress was instigating violence in the country. Top sources from the BJP said, 'Tweet and the picture clearly imply that the Congress wants to dehumanize the opposition and wants to advocate the killing of people of a particular ideology. It shows that it is the same Congress DNA which killed innocent Sikhs in 1984.'

    Slamming the 'politics of hatred', BJP leader Jitin Prasad said: "Political differences are natural and understandable, but what sort of mindset calls for burning political opponents? All should condemn this politics of negativity and hate."

    Another BJP leader, Amit Malviya, took to Twitter to state, 'The Congress has bared its fangs in just five days! A party that has thrived on organised violence, from Nellie to Bhagalpur, from Khairlanji to Godhra, from Hashimpura to the Sikh genocide, can never Jodo Bharat. Congress is evil. It deserves to be confined to the dustbin of history.'

    Besides, the Congress post also triggered a storm on social media, with Twitter users breathing fire upon the Grand Old Party. Several Twitter users termed the Congress post as shameful 

    Some users also claimed that the Congress party's Twitter post had made it clear that the Bharat Jodo Yatra's real plan was 'only to burn India and spread hatred'. 

    There was also a view that even if a single BJP or RSS worker was harmed in the days to come, then the Congress party would be squarely responsible.

    Twitter users also took potshots at the Congress party in a lighter vein. Take a look.

    Also Read: Don't tell me Godse is your god: Comedian Kunal Kamra to VHP after his Gurugram show

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid growing demands, Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hand over Sonali Phogat death case to CBI AJR

    Amid growing demands, Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hand over Sonali Phogat death case to CBI

    Ahmedabad police bust AAP fake news of raid on Gujarat party office

    Ahmedabad police bust AAP fake news of raid on Gujarat party office

    Sidhu Moose Wala killing: NIA conduct raids across north India to crackdown on gangsters AJR

    Sidhu Moose Wala killing: NIA conduct raids across north India to crackdown on gangsters

    Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya to cost Rs 1,800 crore

    Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya to cost Rs 1,800 crore

    Kashmir's special status is not coming back: Ghulam Nabi Azad AJR

    Kashmir's special status is not coming back: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Recent Stories

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him RBA

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him

    MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here - adt

    MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here

    Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue snt

    Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue

    football epl Thomas Tuchel has offers from 6 new clubs after Chelsea sack - Reports-ayh

    Thomas Tuchel has offers from 6 new clubs after Chelsea sack - Reports

    Brahmastra Manali to Bulgaria to London and many more places where Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt film was shot RBA

    Brahmastra: Manali to Bulgaria to London and many more places where Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film was shot

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon