Ahmedabad police bust AAP fake news of raid on Gujarat party office

When contacted, Aam Aadmi Party office-bearers did not give any details about what exactly happened and who conducted the raid.

Ahmedabad Police on Monday exposed Aam Aadmi Party and its leader in Gujarat, Isudan Gadhvi, who had late Sunday night claimed that the local police had raided the party's office in the Navrangpura area of the city.

Gadhvi, the AAP's national joint general secretary, in his tweet, claimed, 'Local police raided the AAP office in Ahmedabad as soon as Arvind Kejriwal landed here. They left after searching the office for two hours as they found nothing.'

Tagging Gadhvi's post, AAP chief Kejriwal responded on Twitter, 'The ruling BJP has lost its senses due to the unprecedented support AAP is getting from the people of Gujarat. After Delhi, they have started raids in Gujarat too. But, just like Delhi, they have not found anything in Gujarat.'

The Delhi Chief Minister, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening, is scheduled to hold town hall meetings with businessmen, lawyers, auto-rickshaw drivers and sanitation workers over the next couple of days.

However, a police official refuted the claim and said, when contacted, the AAP office-bearers did not give any details about what exactly happened and who conducted the raid.

Navrangpura Police Station inspector P K Patel denied claims of any such raid being conducted.

'I personally visited the party office on Sunday night and sought details after learning about Gadhvi's tweet about the raid. But the party leaders present there, including one Yagnesh, did not give any details as to what exactly happened and who came as claimed by Gadhvi," Patel said.

