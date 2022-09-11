Don't tell me Godse is your god: Comedian Kunal Kamra to VHP after his Gurugram show cancelled

In his letter, Kunal Kamra addressed the VHP as 'Hindu Parisad', claiming that Hindus worldwide refused to let it become their 'thekedar' (contractor). Furthermore, Kamra said, "I can proudly say, Jai Shri Sita-Ram and Radha-Krishan." If you are truly Indian, dare to write Godse murdabad. We will label you anti-Hindu and anti-Indian if you do not comply."

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra criticised the right-wing Hindu organisation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in an open letter published on Sunday, asking it to write (Nathuram) 'Godse murdabad,' (down with Godse)after VHP ordered that his event in Gurugram on September 17 be cancelled.

The VHP sent a letter to the Gurugram deputy commissioner on Friday asking him to cancel the show of Kamra. The stand-up comedian was the subject of another complaint from the Bajrang Dal to the management, who accused him of making jokes against a certain faith.

The show's organiser stated that the decision to cancel the show was made to prevent offending anyone's religious sentiments.

In his letter in Hindi, Kunal addressed the VHP as only 'Hindu Parisad', claiming that Hindus all over the world refused to let it become their 'thekedar' (contractor). He also questioned why the VHP threatened the show's organiser because he refused to confront their 'goons.'

"I can say with pride, Jai Shri Sita-Ram and Radha-Krishan. If you are genuinely Indian, dare to write Godse murdabad. If you do not comply, we will consider you anti-Hindu and anti-Indian," Kamra continued.

"Do not tell me that Godse is your god. If that is the case, keep cancelling my shows in future too. I'll just be content that in this test, I came out larger than you in terms of Hinduism. Whatever I do, I'll eat the bread I worked so hard to earn because I'm a bigger Hindu than you. In my opinion, to live off of someone else's fear and threats is sinful," Kamra continued.

Kamra also requested that the VHP show him any video clips of him insulting Hindu culture, claiming that he only mocks the government. Kamra was supposed to perform at Gurugram's Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29.

The VHP, in its letter to the deputy commissioner, stated, "Kunal Kamra is slated to perform in Studio Xo Bar on September 17, 2022. This person makes fun of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in his comedy shows. There are already cases filed against him for the same offence. Following the same, this programme may cause tensions in Gurugram. We request you cancel this show immediately; otherwise, VHP workers and Bajrang Dal activists will protest. We ask that you cancel this programme immediately and notify us of the appropriate action."

