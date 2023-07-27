Congress government in Karnataka protecting criminals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Udupi incident

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for appeasement politics in the Udupi voyeurism case. He condemned the police's actions of questioning the activist who exposed the incident. BJP accused the government of protecting criminals and silencing activists.

“Congress government’s inability to deliver the guarantees announced during the elections, have led Siddaramaiah to play appeasement politics in the state," said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, regarding the voyeurism case in a paramedical college in Karnataka's Udupi.

The minister slammed the Congress government for protecting the accused in the incident.



Speaking to the media persons about the Udupi incident, Chandrasekhar condemned the police action of questioning the family of the Twitter user who highlighted the issue of the detection of a mobile camera in the toilet of the private eye hospital and nursing home.

Terming the police action as reprehensible, the minister said that criminals were being protected and the innocent Kannadigas are made victims.

Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of creating a safe haven for criminals and silencing the activists who resort to criminal activities, the Union minister said that the dirty politics of the Congress will be resisted by the BJP.



Karnataka: Police questioning activist who highlighted ‘toilet camera’ incident of Udupi college raises a storm

Three girl students, belonging to the minority community, were accused of 'secretly recording' students in the toilet, and sharing the video to the Whatsapp groups. Meanwhile, activist Rashmi Samant alerted the public about the incident on Twitter.

However, according to Rashmi, instead of taking action against the accused, the police questioned her family and harassed her, allegedly to suppress her statements. This move of the police has led to condemnation of the Congress government. The BJP even accused the state government of being 'anti-Hindu'.