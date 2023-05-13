Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP will serve as constructive opposition in Karnataka, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

    The Congress on Saturday poised to win power in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its only southern perch in a boost to the grand old party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 13, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will act as Karnataka's constructive opposition. Congress defeated the BJP to take back control of the Assembly.

    He also thanked the voters of Bengaluru for supporting Karnataka. The Union Minister tweeted, "Thank you Voters of #Bengaluru - for supprtng @BJP4Karnataka in 15 of the 28 seats - two seats Gandhi nagar n Jayanagar narrow losses by only 250 n 160 votes respctvly. Congratulations n best wishes to all newly elected Bengaluru MLAs. #NammaBengaluru". 

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa claimed on Saturday that the Assembly election results will have no influence on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He also stated that the party will work hard to win 25 of the State's 28 Lok Sabha seats, a feat it accomplished in the 2019 elections.

    "The election outcome has no bearing on the 2024 election. We won 25 seats, and we will work hard to win those many seats again in order to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister," the four-time Chief Minister told reporters.

    Appealing to party workers not to panic by the Karnataka results, he said the party will introspect the reasons behind its defeat. "I respectfully accept this verdict of the people," Yediyurappa said.

    The Congress on Saturday (May 13) poised to win power in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its only southern perch in a boost to the grand old party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    The Congress was winning or leading in 136 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, comfortably over the magic number of 113, and the BJP in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD(S), which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

