'Congress and DMK are family units...' PM Modi targets INDI allies over Katchatheevu, slams their 'callousness

    PM Modi pointed new revelations regarding Katchatheevu, exposing what he called the DMK's double standards. He further alleged that the Congress and DMK prioritize their own kin's advancement, neglecting the welfare of others.

    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

    In a scathing attack on the DMK and Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 1) accused them of neglecting Tamil Nadu's interests. He criticized the parties and said, "Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests."

    According to the Prime Minister, their indifference on Katchatheevu has severely impacted the livelihoods of the state's fishermen and fisherwomen.

    On Sunday, PM Modi strongly criticized the Congress party for its decision to "give away" the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. Pointing to a report derived from an RTI response, he accused the Congress of irresponsibly handing over Katchatheevu, a move that has left many Indians infuriated and reinforced doubts about placing trust in the Congress.

    Katchatheevu was under Indian jurisdiction until 1974, lies a mere 25 kilometers off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

    Katchatheevu island serves as a fishing ground for the fishermen from Tamil Nadu, particularly those from districts like Rameshwaram, owing to the depletion of fish in Indian waters. Despite this necessity, fishermen face detainment by the Sri Lankan Navy when they cross the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) to access the island.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 9:17 AM IST
