    Jalpaiguri storm: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets cyclone victims, death count rises to 5

    Expressing sorrow, CM Banerjee revealed that severe damage to houses due to the cyclone and assured deployment of civil administration, police, and disaster management personnel for relief efforts.

    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited cyclone victims at Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital in the early hours on Monday (April 1), confirming at least five fatalities and two critical cases.

    Expressing sorrow, CM Banerjee revealed that severe damage to houses due to the cyclone and assured deployment of civil administration, police, and disaster management personnel for relief efforts.

    "Sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds caused disasters in some Jalpaiguri-Maynaguri areas, resulting in loss of lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees, and electricity poles," she said.

    The West Bengal CM assured compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, following the Model Code of Conduct.

    According to reports, the storm claimed five lives and injured over 100 individuals in Jalpaiguri district, with hail and strong winds causing extensive damage to properties and crops.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and instructed officials to provide necessary assistance to the affected. He urged BJP workers to support those impacted by the calamity.

    The deceased were identified as Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Burman (45), Jagen Roy (72), and Samar Roy (64).

