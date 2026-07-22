A viral video has left social media users stunned after a farmer reportedly woke up to find a cobra inside his shirt while sleeping in an open field. People around him urged him to remain completely still as a man carefully tried to remove the snake. The farmer eventually took off his shirt and escaped the frightening encounter unharmed.

A farmer had a terrifying experience after a cobra is said to have slithered inside his shirt while he was sleeping in an open field. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked by the man's calm response to the dangerous situation. The location and date of the incident could not be independently verified from the viral video. The clip was shared with a Hindi caption claiming that a farmer was sleeping when a cobra entered his shirt.

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People tell farmer to stay completely still

The viral video shows the man lying on the ground as people around him try to help. A snake can be seen inside his clothing, leaving those present with little room for error.

The people around the farmer repeatedly ask him not to move. One man appears to use a stick to carefully guide the snake, while others stay close by and watch and guide the rescue.

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The farmer remains remarkably still as the group tries to work out how to get the snake out without frightening it.

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Rescuers slowly open his shirt

As the tense rescue continues, one of the men carefully begins opening the farmer's shirt. The buttons are undone one by one while those around him continue telling him to remain calm and avoid sudden movements.

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The process appears to take some time, with the rescuers moving slowly and cautiously. Eventually, the farmer is asked to remove his shirt as carefully as possible.

The video then shows the man getting out of the shirt, with the large snake reportedly emerging from it. The farmer appears to have escaped the frightening encounter without being bitten.

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Viral video leaves social media stunned

The video has drawn a large number of reactions online. Many users said the farmer's ability to remain still may have helped him avoid a potentially serious situation.

One user asked why the cobra did not bite him, while another suggested that the man's silence and lack of movement may have prevented the snake from feeling threatened.

Several people also praised the farmer's courage and described the incident as a reminder of the risks faced by people working in rural areas and fields.

Others reacted with humour, with one user joking that they would have suffered a heart attack in the same situation. Another said the farmer was extremely lucky to survive such a close encounter.

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