A stray dog allegedly bit over 130 individuals in Adharwadi, Kalyan, during a seven-hour rampage on Sunday night. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) launched a search operation and successfully apprehended the dog. All victims were administered anti-rabies shots at KDMC's Rukmini Bai Hospital.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) launched a search operation after a stray dog allegedly bit over 130 individuals in Adharwadi, Kalyan, over the course of seven hours on Sunday night. At around 1:30 am, the administration managed to apprehend the wandering dog.

Hospital officials said that the victims were assaulted by a white stray dog that abruptly became hostile close to the Sandeep Hotel and started attacking individuals who were going via the neighbourhood.

Anti-rabies shots were given to about 130 dog-bite victims who arrived to KDMC's Rukmini Bai Hospital for treatment. According to hospital physician Dr. Sandeep Pagare, every patient reported to the authorities that they had been attacked by a white dog.

The KDMC stray dog section started an operation to find and capture the animal after the event. Local corporators and their employees joined the search, as did officers from the MHB and Khadakpada police stations.

The dog was apprehended by the administration at about 1:30 am following many hours of searching. The civic-run hospital treated the suspected victims and gave them anti-rabies shots.

Dr Sandeep Pagare, doctor, KDMC Rukmini Bai Hospital, Kalyan, confirmed the extraordinary number of cases. “130 patients of dog bite have visited the hospital today and they have been administered rabies injection. All of them complained that they had been bitten by a white dog,” he said. The alleged victims were rushed to the nearby KDMC-run hospital, where they were administered anti-rabies vaccines.