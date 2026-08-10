8th Pay Commission Latest News: Teachers May Retire at 65? New Proposal Sparks Hope
The Central Teachers' Organisation has put forward a proposal to the 8th Pay Commission. They want the retirement age for teachers to be increased from 60 to 65 years.
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Proposal to 8th Pay Commission to increase teacher retirement age to 65
Currently, teachers retire from service once they turn 60. However, this age limit might be extended soon, possibly by a full five years.
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Proposal to 8th Pay Commission to increase teacher retirement age to 65
The Central Teachers' Organisation has formally appealed to the 8th Pay Commission. Their main proposal is to increase the retirement age for all teachers to 65 years.
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Proposal to 8th Pay Commission to increase teacher retirement age to 65
The organisation's proposal suggests increasing the retirement age from 60 to 65. They argue that the government should make use of senior teachers' experience, which will directly benefit the students.
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Proposal to 8th Pay Commission to increase teacher retirement age to 65
The Central Teachers' Organisation also claims that the government must retain experienced teachers. They believe this will help students, as veteran teachers can explain complex subjects more easily due to their years of experience.
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Proposal to 8th Pay Commission to increase teacher retirement age to 65
The organisation has also demanded a basic salary of ₹1,34,000 for teachers. To achieve this, they have asked the 8th Pay Commission to raise the fitment factor from 2.62 to 3.83. The proposal also includes increasing the annual increment from 3 percent to 6 percent.
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