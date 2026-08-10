At the We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2026, CM Rekha Gupta highlighted women’s role in India’s growth and discussed Delhi initiatives focused on financial support, mobility, safety, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Women are no longer just beneficiaries of government schemes—they are increasingly becoming entrepreneurs, decision-makers and leaders driving social and economic change. This message took centre stage at the NewsX Group’s ‘We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2026’, where women achievers and entrepreneurs were recognised for their talent, determination and enterprise.

Addressing the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the growing contribution of women to India’s development and stressed the need to create more opportunities for them to become financially independent.

Women Must Be Partners in Development

Rekha Gupta said the approach towards women’s empowerment has evolved significantly since 2014. According to her, women should not be viewed only as recipients of government assistance but as active participants in nation-building, leadership and economic progress.

She emphasised that access to education, financial support, safe transportation, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities can help women make independent decisions and strengthen their economic position.

Delhi Women Schemes: Laxmi Yojana and Pink Smart Card

The Delhi Chief Minister also highlighted several women-focused initiatives, including the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, Saheli Pink Smart Card, bicycles for girls and collateral-free loans for women entrepreneurs.

Under the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, eligible women are set to receive monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500. The Delhi government has made a provision of ₹5,110 crore for the scheme in 2026-27, with around 17 lakh women expected to benefit. The scheme’s online portal was launched on August 1, 2026.

The Saheli Pink Smart Card was also highlighted as an initiative aimed at improving women’s mobility. From August 2026, free bus travel for women has been linked to the digital card system, with the earlier paper-based pink ticket system being phased out.

Women’s Safety, Dignity and Independence

Gupta said women’s dignity, safety and self-reliance remain among the government’s key priorities. She stressed that providing assistance alone is not enough; women must also receive opportunities that allow them to use their skills and participate fully in society and the economy.

Shakti Awards 2026 Honour Women Achievers

A major highlight of the conclave was the recognition of women entrepreneurs and achievers who have made their mark across different fields. Their stories reflected how determination, opportunity and entrepreneurship can help women overcome challenges and build successful careers.

The event also underlined the importance of supporting women through better access to resources, financial opportunities, mobility and social security.

Women Entrepreneurs Driving a New India

From small businesses and startups to technology, education, healthcare, services and creative industries, women are establishing a stronger presence across sectors. Initiatives such as collateral-free credit, digital services and improved mobility can provide an important foundation for women seeking to build businesses or pursue careers.

The conclave ultimately carried a clear message: women’s empowerment goes beyond financial assistance. Giving women opportunities to lead, make decisions and participate in economic growth can strengthen families, communities and the wider economy.