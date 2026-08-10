A woman discovered her husband in another woman's flat in Gaur City-2, Noida, leading to a violent fight between the two. The incident, which went viral, happened after the husband missed a court date, but no police complaint was filed by either party.

Two women got into a violent fight at a residential society close to Noida when one of them discovered her husband in the other woman's flat, setting off a high-voltage drama. The Gaur City-2 development in Greater Noida West, sometimes referred to as Noida Extension, is where the tragedy happened. On social media, a video of the event also gained popularity.

One of the ladies in the video had been living apart from her spouse due to a legal issue, according to the police. In relation to the matter, they were supposed to appear in court on Friday, August 7. But the individual did not show up for the hearing. Later, while looking for him, his wife arrived at an apartment in Gaur City-2. There, she found him inside with another woman. This led to an argument between the two women, which soon escalated into a physical altercation.

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After the disturbance, a crowd also gathered outside the flat. Both parties went to the police after the altercation. The lady at the flat was an acquaintance of the male, officials discovered after interrogation. According to investigators, she called him to assist her in moving her items as she was leaving the residence.

However, the two ladies got into a fight when the man's wife showed up while they were there. According to an official, neither party filed a complaint despite both parties contacting the police.