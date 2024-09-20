CM Yogi visits Gorakhnath Temple, feeds jaggery to a pair of Punganur cow calves from Andhra

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed two rare Punganur cow calves from Andhra Pradesh to the Gorakhnath Temple cowshed in Gorakhpur. He fed them jaggery, and stroked their foreheads and necks. The Chief Minister's visit was part of his routine, which includes serving cows whenever he's at the temple. 

    Gorakhpur: On Friday morning, a rare breed of cow from Andhra Pradesh, the Punganur cow, was introduced to the cowshed of the Gorakhnath Temple. The arrival of two Punganur calves drew much attention, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted them with affection, feeding them jaggery with his own hands.

    The Chief Minister, who had arrived in Gorakhpur on Thursday afternoon, traditionally began his Friday morning. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath at the Gorakhnath Temple, he visited the samadhi of his guru, the late Mahant Avedyanath, to pay his respects. 

    Serving cows is a vital part of his routine whenever he is at the temple, but Friday held special significance as the indigenous Punganur breed from Andhra Pradesh had just arrived at the cowshed. 

    Yogi Adityanath lavished care on the pair, gently stroking their foreheads and necks, tenderly remarking, "Are re re, tumhe maayi ki yaad aa rahi hai na.” He spent a few moments caressing them before feeding them jaggery with his own hands.

    In addition to the Punganur cows, CM Yogi spent time with other cows in the temple's cowshed as well. As he made his way around the Gaushala, he lovingly called out to the cows by names like Shyama, Gauri, Ganga, and Bhola. The cows, familiar with his voice, came running towards him. 

    The Chief Minister caressed their foreheads, showered them with affection, and fed them jaggery. He also inquired about the health and nutrition of all the cows from the Gaushala workers, providing necessary instructions for their proper care.

