Financial relief for central government employees: Dearness Allowance expected to increase soon

Dearness Allowance (DA) is set to increase again this month. In addition to DA, the Modi government is also considering house rent allowance, commutation, formation of a new pay commission, and concessions on rail fares for senior citizens, bringing widespread cheer.

Expected increase in Dearness Allowance:

Central government employees are set to receive a boost in their Dearness Allowance (DA) this month, with reports suggesting an increase ranging from 3% to 4%. This increment will also apply to pensioners as the government aims to provide additional financial relief to its employees.

Upcoming Cabinet meeting:

A key meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled for September 25, where the official announcement regarding the DA hike is expected. This news has generated significant anticipation, with only a few days left until the announcement.

Current and projected rates:

Currently, the DA for central government employees stands at 50%, following a 4% increase that took effect in January this year. If the projected increase materializes, the DA could rise to between 53% and 54% in October, applicable from July 2024.

Regular adjustments to allowances:

The central government adjusts the Dearness Allowance for its employees biannually, based on inflation and cost of living. This increase is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support its workforce amid rising living costs.

Bengal government employees await resolution:

While central government employees celebrate this increase, government employees in West Bengal are still advocating for their DA to match the central rates. Currently, they receive a DA of 14% under the 6th Pay Commission. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court, highlighting the ongoing disparities between state and central government allowances.

Broader financial considerations:

In addition to the DA increase, the Modi government is reportedly considering other financial measures, including adjustments to house rent allowances, potential commutation changes, the establishment of a new pay commission, and concessions on rail fares for senior citizens. These measures aim to bring further relief and support to various sectors of the population.

