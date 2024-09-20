'Alien to our culture': EY Chairman regrets missing Anna's funeral, vows won't happen again; read post

Ernst and Young India chairperson Rajiv Memani has expressed regret at no one from the company attending the funeral of its employee, Anna Sebastian, who died allegedly due to excessive work pressure.

In a significant development, Ernst & Young India chairman Rajiv Memani has publicly expressed deep regret, particularly over the company’s absence at the funeral of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old staff member at EY’s Pune office. The death of Anna Sebastian, who died allegedly due to excessive work pressure has ignited a fierce debate over corporate work culture and excessive stress faced by employees.

Taking to LinkedIn, Memani expressed his sorrow, stating, "I truly regret the fact that we missed being present at Anna’s funeral. This is completely alien to our culture. It has never happened before; it will never happen again." His message struck a chord amid a growing chorus of concerns about the mental and physical toll that modern workplaces are exacting on employees.

Also read: 'Chakkar aa rahe hai': After EY employee's tragic death, former Deloitte staff recounts working for 20 hours

Take a look at post

Also read: "She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure

The death of Anna, who had recently joined EY, has raised serious questions about the intensity of workload she was reportedly grappling with. In a heartfelt letter, her mother, Anita Augustine, accused the firm of pushing her daughter to the brink. She suggested that relentless work pressure had contributed to Anna's tragic passing. Augustine claimed that no one from the company attended her daughter's funeral.

"After her funeral, I reached out to her managers, but I received no reply. How can a company that speaks of values and human rights fail to show up for one of its own in their final moments?" she wrote in the letter.

The letter, now viral on social media, has spurred a wave of outrage and calls for action across the corporate landscape.

Meanwhile, Sibi Joseph, Anna's father, told Asianet News that his daughter didn’t even have time to sleep or eat properly. He emphasized that the suffering his daughter endured should not be experienced by anyone else.

"The company's audit work was focused on external clients. During her final days, Anna was working on the audit for Bajaj Auto and had just announced the results. The job required completion within strict deadlines, necessitating late-night work, often until 12:30 AM. By the time she got to her home, it would be around 1:30 AM, only to receive additional work, resulting in her inability to get proper rest," said her father.

"At the PG where she stayed, food wasn't available after 10 PM. Along with the stress of work, it was difficult for her," said Anna's father. "We had asked her to resign, but she told us the job provided good exposure and that it would be better to stay for at least a year. She said she'd consider moving only if a better opportunity came along. That's why she stayed. Even after informing her senior officials about the challenges, nothing improved," her father added.

Memani in response said, "I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished," emphasizing the need to prioritize the well-being of employees. He assured that the company is devoted to fostering a balanced and supportive environment, while pledging that such oversights will not be repeated.

In a direct message to EY employees earlier this week, Memani reiterated his commitment to fostering a healthy work environment. He acknowledged the letter from Anna's mother with "utmost seriousness and humility" and emphasized the importance of maintaining ongoing dialogue within the company. "We have several well-being programmes and open channels of communication available... to ensure that you always have a safe space to voice your concerns anonymously," he added.

Outrage over toxic work culture, work-related stress

The incident has sparked widespread reflection within the corporate sector, with employees across industries sharing their personal experiences with burnout and stress. Many have highlighted similar tragedies, including the recent suicide of Saurabh Laddha, a young employee at another top consulting firm, which was also linked to overwork.

Latest Videos