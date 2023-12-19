Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID; over 1000 under treatment

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry informed that 115 more COVID cases were confirmed in Kerala on Monday (Dec 18). With this, active cases in Kerala have increased to 1749. At the same time, active cases have reached 1,970 in the country after 142 cases were confirmed yesterday. 88.78 percent of the active cases in the country are in Kerala. At the same time, Kerala is also the place where the highest number of COVID tests are conducted in the country.

After the rise of cases in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry has decided to tighten vigilance by issuing guidelines to the states. The monitoring will be strengthened and shall ensure that the disease does not spread through the crowd. The Union Health Ministry has directed the state to conduct RTPCR and antigen tests. Positive samples should be subjected to genetic sequencing. The Centre has given instructions to share disease information with the Union Health Ministry.

According to the letter sent by the Central Health Secretary to the Chief Secretaries strictly adhere to the revised COVID standards and strengthen preventive measures by involving the Central and State Governments including private hospitals. Disease information should be shared accurately. Social distancing, hygiene, wearing a mask, increasing the number of tests and reminding people to take precautionary measures, or strengthening awareness have to be followed.

For the first time in the country, the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kerala the other day. In the last few weeks, there has been a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. At present, about 90 percent of the active cases in the country are in Kerala. At the same time, Kerala is also the state that conducts the most number of COVID tests in the country.