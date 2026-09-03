Union Minister Chirag Paswan received a death threat in a letter that called him a 'hardcore terrorist.' His party, LJP(R), has filed a police complaint demanding an FIR and a thorough investigation into the matter, including the letter's origin.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Legal Cell National President, Advocate Sushil Kumar, stated on Thursday that the party has lodged a formal complaint with the Station House Officer following a death threat allegedly received by Union Minister and LJP(R) president Chirag Paswan. The party has requested the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and a full investigation into the matter.

LJP(R) Demands Thorough Investigation

Speaking to ANI, Sushil Kumar explained that the threat arrived in a letter describing Chirag Paswan as a "hardcore terrorist." "Regarding the death threat received yesterday by Chirag Paswan—specifically the letter containing the term 'hardcore terrorist'—we have submitted a formal complaint to the Station House Officer. We have requested the registration of an FIR to identify the individual behind this serious attempt to threaten a national leader," Kumar said.

He added that the party requested a thorough inquiry into the source of the letter and the identity of the courier, including a review of CCTV footage. "We have also urged an investigation into the origin of the letter and the person who delivered it, suggesting that CCTV footage be examined to determine if any anti-social elements, terrorist organisations, or other individuals are involved," Kumar noted.

He suggested that anti-social elements might be attempting to intimidate Paswan or cause him mental distress, though he asserted that the LJP(R) chief would not be deterred. "Certain anti-social elements may be trying to weaken him or cause him mental distress, but our leader remains strong. He is a leader of the youth who works tirelessly for the country and for people of all religions and backgrounds. He will not be intimidated by such threats," he said.

Kumar added that the police recognised the gravity of the situation and opened an investigation. "Their specialised units are actively working on the case, and appropriate action will be taken soon against those responsible," he said.

Details of the Threat Letter

Paswan's office reported that the threat was contained in an unsigned post sent to the Union Minister on Tuesday. The message warned that "hardcore terrorists" would soon kill him. Following the arrival of the letter, Paswan's office contacted the Union Home Secretary to request an urgent investigation into the communication's origin and authenticity, as well as a review of the minister's security protocols. (ANI)