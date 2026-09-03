Congress' Rashid Alvi questioned appointing retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as Ram Mandir Trust CEO, linking it to 'Operation Sindoor'. Bhupesh Baghel also queried the move, alleging BJP's lack of trust in its own people for the role.

Congress Questions Ex-Air Marshal's Appointment as Temple CEO

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Wednesday questioned the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, asking if there's any hidden truth regarding Operation Sindoor, which has led to his appointment to the Trust.

“The current BJP government is appointing Supreme Court judges as Governors or members of the Rajya Sabha; this raises doubts in people’s minds. And now, you have appointed a retired Air Chief as the CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust. What does he have to do with this?” Alvi said.

"I wonder if there is some hidden truth behind 'Operation Sindoor' that led to his appointment as CEO here," he added.

Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra commanded India’s western air operations in Operation Sindoor.

Alvi Broadens Attack on BJP Govt

Alvi also launched a broader attack on the policies of the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that such policies would harm the country.

“This policy of the BJP government and our Prime Minister will ruin the country,” he said.

Questions Over Temple Robbery Probe

The Congress leader also raised questions over the alleged robbery at the Ram Mandir and the progress in identifying and arresting those responsible.

According to Alvi, the identities of those who committed the robbery have still not been disclosed, and all the alleged culprits have not been arrested.

“To this day, the identities of those who committed the robbery at the Ram Mandir have not been revealed, nor have all the culprits been arrested,” Alvi said.

His remarks came after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), besides appointing three new trustees.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed the appointment of the CEO, filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court.

Bhupesh Baghel Alleges Lack of Trust in BJP-RSS

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also questioned the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, alleging that the move reflects a lack of trust in people associated with the BJP, RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Baghel drew a parallel with the government’s decision to use the Army in cases related to examination paper leaks and questioned why a retired Army officer had been chosen to oversee the accounts of offerings and other affairs related to the Ram Mandir. (ANI)