Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to develop ropeways under PPP and EAP modes due to high costs. He invited private investors to connect tourist spots and inaccessible areas, cautioning against subsidy-driven proposals.

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to develop ropeway projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Externally Aided Project (EAP) modes, as high construction costs have made it difficult for the state to take forward several projects, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Sukhu was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA from Arki, Sanjay Awasthy, on the status and cost of ropeway projects, private investment and plans to connect tourist destinations through ropeways on the ninth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the state Assembly. The Chief Minister said connecting tourist destinations through ropeways was a priority of his government, but the high cost involved required greater participation from private investors and external agencies.

"The government intends to connect all tourist destinations with ropeways, but the associated costs are quite high. The government is also open to considering proposals from those wishing to set up ropeways under the PPP or EAP models," Sukhu said. He invited private entities to come forward with proposals for ropeway projects, while cautioning against projects being proposed merely to avail subsidies and subsequently remaining stalled for years. "We have observed that ropeways are often proposed merely to secure subsidies, only to remain stalled for up to a decade," he said.

Sukhu said the government had also explored a ropeway project for Shimla, but the proposal could not proceed after the tender assessment estimated its cost at around Rs 2,700 crore, leading to its cancellation. He said the proposal to develop ropeways through PPP and EAP modes was discussed in the previous Cabinet meeting. The government is also considering a framework under which PPP-based ropeway projects could have a concession period of 30 to 35 years, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state has around Rs 1,200 crore available and intends to invite private investors to participate in ropeway development, particularly in Shimla. The government also plans to use ropeways to improve connectivity to inaccessible areas and open up previously untapped destinations with tourism potential, Sukhu said. He added that the government would also look at expediting approvals under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) where forest clearances cause delays in implementation of ropeway projects.

Ongoing Ropeway Projects Under PPP Mode

Earlier, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that no ropeway project in Himachal Pradesh has been sanctioned or is under construction with loans or assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He said six ropeway projects in the state are being executed under the PPP mode.

Among the projects, the Palchan-Rohtang ropeway in Kullu district has an estimated cost of Rs 340 crore and is scheduled for completion by October 2028. Construction of towers for the first phase has been completed, and rope installation is underway. Tower construction for the second phase is in progress, while work on the third phase is yet to begin.

The Kullu Dhalpur-Pij ropeway has an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore and is targeted for completion by December 2028. Stage-I and FCA approvals have been obtained, while the Stage-II process is underway. Construction is expected to commence in December 2026.

The Baba Balak Nath Temple ropeway in Hamirpur has an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore and is also targeted for completion by December 2028. Stage-I approval has been secured, Stage-II clearance is under process and construction is expected to begin in December 2026.

Status of Other Proposed Projects

During the discussion, BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma sought the status of the Himani Chamunda ropeway project and asked whether the government was considering connecting Kyori with Billing. Sukhu said the Usha company had undertaken the Shimla and Himani Chamunda projects, but the matter remained pending for around four years without actual work progressing.

Chintpurni MLA Rakesh Kalia raised the issue of improving convenience for users of the Chintpurni ropeway. Sukhu said the suggestion would be discussed with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and reiterated that the government was open to ropeway projects.

Churah MLA Hansraj sought the government's position on three proposed ropeway projects in Chamba. Sukhu said several aspects had to be examined before taking forward such proposals, particularly where MoUs were involved, and stressed that the government could not spend public funds merely on feasibility studies.

Meanwhile, MLA Kewal Singh Pathania raised the issue of the Dharamshala-Naddi zipline, questioning the lack of investor interest under the PPP model and seeking details about forest clearance and the status of the Dharamshala ropeway. Chauhan said the Naddi Viewpoint (Dharamshala) zipline project in Kangra has an estimated cost of Rs 7.41 crore and a target completion date of February 2028. The FCA approval process is currently underway, and construction is expected to begin in December 2026. (ANI)