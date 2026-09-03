Telangana Minister Konda Surekha met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi over a disciplinary notice. The notice was issued by the TPCC after her daughter's controversial remarks targeting CM Revanth Reddy and another MLA.

Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after concluding her visit to New Delhi, where she met senior Congress leaders amid an ongoing disciplinary controversy within the Telangana unit of the party. Speaking to the media at Shamshabad Airport after her return, Surekha said she had met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan during her visit to the national capital. She apprised the party’s central leadership of the developments concerning her and explained her side of the issue. According to Surekha, the high command assured her that the matters she had raised would be taken into consideration and that a decision would be taken after due deliberation.

Row over daughter's remarks

Surekha’s Delhi visit assumes significance against the backdrop of a growing row within the Telangana Congress. The controversy intensified following remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha, targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. The remarks triggered strong reactions within the party, following which the TPCC disciplinary committee issued a notice to Surekha in connection with the matter. The matter was referred to the Congress high command for a final decision. (ANI)