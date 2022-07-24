Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhattisgarh Congress turf war reaches Delhi; Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet top brass

    The Congress party would try to amicably resolve the dispute between the two Chhattisgarh leaders considering that assembly elections in the state are more than a year away. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    Amid the continuing turf war between the two, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague and rival T S Singh Deo will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Sunday.

    During his meeting with Congress leadership, Chief Minister Baghel is expected to take up the issue of his differences with Singh Deo. 

    Singh Deo resigned on July 16 as the minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, though he retained his other portfolios. Sources said that Baghael believes that Singh Deo gave the Bharatiya Janata Party an issue to attack the Congress after the latter tendered his resignation as Panchayat Minister, claiming that no work could be undertaken on the PM Awas Yojna to provide houses to the poor since his department was not receiving any funds. 

    Baghel is also expected to participate in the Congress strategy meet ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. Baghel is the chief observer for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. 

    According to sources, Singh Deo, who flew into the national capital from Bhopal on Saturday, will also be seeking a meeting with the top Congress leaders. The tussle between the Chhattisgarh leaders comes at a time when the Congress party is struggling to keep its flock together in states and protesting against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party chief Sonia Gandhi. 

    The rivalry between Baghel and Singh Deo briefly came to the fore in June 2021 after the former completed half his tenure as chief minister. Supporters of Singh Deo claimed that there had been an understanding within the party that Baghel would hand over the reins of the state to him after the half term was completed. Following an intervention by the party high command, Singh Deo had then backed down.

    But in recent days, hints of the temporary truce ending emerged when Singh Deo publically voiced his dissent upon coal mine projects in the Hasdeo Arand forest area of Surguja district.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
