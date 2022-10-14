Centre upgrates Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security cover to Z+ category

In India, it can be seen that Z+ category is the highest level of protection to the most powerful people in the country. This also includes current and previous prime leaders, who receive additional SPG covering.

The central government on Friday upgraded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's security. The security has been upgraded from Z category CRPF (northeast) security cover to Z+ category (All India), officials said.

In a statement, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said that the security arrangement for Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was reviewed "in consultation with the Central Security Agency".

"It has been decided to upgrade his present 'Z' category CRPF security cover in the North-East region to Z+ category on an all India basis," the statement further read.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - the country's largest Central Armed Police Force - has been requested by the union home ministry to do the needful.

The security covers for VIPs are covered across various categories - X, Y, Y+, Z, Z+. The Special Protection Group (SPG) is the highest-level of security cover given to the prime minister.

It has the second-highest level of security protection. This security coverage protects a 55-person workforce, which includes 10+ NSG commandos and police officers.

Each commando has received expert martial arts and unarmed combat training.

This security protection has been offered to dignitaries such as BJP President Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Finance Minister, and others.