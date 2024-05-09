Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Manika Batra's impressive run ends with quarterfinal loss at the WTT Saudi Smash

    Indian table tennis star Manika Batra's stellar journey at the World Table Tennis Saudi Smash came to a halt as she faced defeat in the quarterfinals against Japan's Hina Hayata. Despite her efforts, Batra fell short against the World No. 5 player, concluding her remarkable campaign in the tournament.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 9, 2024, 11:20 PM IST

    Manika Batra's impressive run at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Saudi Smash concluded as she was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Japan's Hina Hayata, ranked World No. 5. Despite a valiant effort, Batra fell to Hayata in a 4-1 defeat (7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 13-11, 11-2) in a match lasting 39 minutes, ending her journey in the tournament.

    Earlier in the event, the Indian paddler showcased her skill by defeating Andreea Dragoman of Spain in the first round with a score of 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-8). Batra's standout performance came in the round of 32, where she overcame top Chinese player and Olympic medallist Wang Manyu in a thrilling encounter, winning 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in 38 minutes. Despite the loss, Batra's achievements are expected to elevate her status as the top-ranked Indian female in the ITTF World Rankings following her successful campaign in Jeddah.

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
