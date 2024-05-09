Manika Batra's impressive run ends with quarterfinal loss at the WTT Saudi Smash

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra's stellar journey at the World Table Tennis Saudi Smash came to a halt as she faced defeat in the quarterfinals against Japan's Hina Hayata. Despite her efforts, Batra fell short against the World No. 5 player, concluding her remarkable campaign in the tournament.

Earlier in the event, the Indian paddler showcased her skill by defeating Andreea Dragoman of Spain in the first round with a score of 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-8). Batra's standout performance came in the round of 32, where she overcame top Chinese player and Olympic medallist Wang Manyu in a thrilling encounter, winning 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in 38 minutes. Despite the loss, Batra's achievements are expected to elevate her status as the top-ranked Indian female in the ITTF World Rankings following her successful campaign in Jeddah.

