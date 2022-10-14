Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's 5G is not imported from somewhere else, it is our own: Sitharaman

    Stating that the story of India's 5G is yet to reach the people, Sitharaman told the students at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies that the 5G launched in India is completely standalone

    India 5G is not imported from somewhere else, it is our own: Sitharaman
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India's 5G infrastructure is indigenously developed and ready to share it with other nations as well. The remark came during the finance minister's interaction with students at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

    Also Read: India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Stating that the story of India's 5G is yet to reach the people, Sitharaman told the students that the 5G launched in India is completely standalone.

    There could be some parts coming from, say, countries like (South) Korea, but (not) coming from somebody else, she said, adding that the completely indigenous 5G technology can now be provided to any country that wants it.

    So, India's 5G is not imported from somewhere else; it is our own, Sitharaman said.

    To note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the 5G services in select Indian cities. The entire nation is likely to be covered by 2024.

    Also Read: Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be $10 trillion economy: IMF chief economist

    'India has set a global benchmark in digitisation'

    During the event, Sitharaman further said that India had set a global benchmark in digitisation, especially in the field of digital payments, which showed that India's growth story is sustainable in the long term.

    There were times when India had to say that we needed to catch up to global benchmarks and standards. Today, on the digital (side) -- be it payment, identity, health, education or compliance requirements -- India has actually set standards. "There are countries which recognise that this scale of achievement. This proves that it is unfailing over the years over the numbers, with expansive modesty, we actually have set global benchmarks," Sitharaman said.

    Stating that the Indian economy's revival is on a sustained path, she said the economy has been doing well because people probably feel confident in what has happened in the last two years.

    Also Read: IMF projection: Global growth at mere 2.7 per cent in 2023, India's at 6.1 per cent

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be 10 trillion dollar economy: IMF chief economist

    Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be $10 trillion economy: IMF chief economist

    Cabinet announces bonus for railway employees

    Cabinet announces productivity-linked bonus for Indian Railways employees

    Explanation of the Resilience of Big Eyes Coin and the Cosmos Hub Amid the Current Crypto Crash-snt

    Explanation of the Resilience of Big Eyes Coin and the Cosmos Hub Amid the Current Crypto Crash

    Gautam Adani Adani Data Networks receives licence for full fledged telecom services report gcw

    Gautam Adani's Adani Data Networks receives licence for full fledged telecom services

    Elon Musk SpaceX to seek permission to launch Starlink satellite internet services in India report gcw

    Elon Musk’s SpaceX to seek permission to launch satellite internet services in India: Report

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2022: Tips to decorate your pooja room this festive season RBA

    Diwali 2022: Tips to decorate your pooja room this festive season

    football UEFA Europa League UEL 2022-23: Manchester United is saving the goals for next week - Erik Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'United is saving the goals for next week' - Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia

    IIT JAM 2023 Registration deadline ends on October 14 Here is how to apply last minute gcw

    IIT JAM 2023: Registration deadline ends on October 14; Here's how to apply last minute

    Monster Mohanlal's film is all set to release on THIS date; it's a Diwali special RBA

    Monster: Mohanlal's film is all set to release on THIS date; it's a Diwali special

    Mob attacks mosque in Gurugram village threatens worshippers police deployed gcw

    Mob attacks mosque in Gurugram village, threatens worshippers; police deployed

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon