Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India's 5G infrastructure is indigenously developed and ready to share it with other nations as well. The remark came during the finance minister's interaction with students at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Stating that the story of India's 5G is yet to reach the people, Sitharaman told the students that the 5G launched in India is completely standalone.

There could be some parts coming from, say, countries like (South) Korea, but (not) coming from somebody else, she said, adding that the completely indigenous 5G technology can now be provided to any country that wants it.

So, India's 5G is not imported from somewhere else; it is our own, Sitharaman said.

To note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the 5G services in select Indian cities. The entire nation is likely to be covered by 2024.

'India has set a global benchmark in digitisation'

During the event, Sitharaman further said that India had set a global benchmark in digitisation, especially in the field of digital payments, which showed that India's growth story is sustainable in the long term.

There were times when India had to say that we needed to catch up to global benchmarks and standards. Today, on the digital (side) -- be it payment, identity, health, education or compliance requirements -- India has actually set standards. "There are countries which recognise that this scale of achievement. This proves that it is unfailing over the years over the numbers, with expansive modesty, we actually have set global benchmarks," Sitharaman said.

Stating that the Indian economy's revival is on a sustained path, she said the economy has been doing well because people probably feel confident in what has happened in the last two years.

